Roger Milla: «Que Ahmad Ahmad arrête de menacer le Cameroun» [+vidéo]

Roger Milla a exprimé son mécontentement face à aux déclarations répétitives du président de la CAF Ahmad Ahmad, faisant allusion à un possible retrait de l’organisation de la compétition au Cameroun.
That sh*t hole does not have the infrastructure to host a tournament of this caliber.Ahmed go ahead and withdraw the damm hosting from that corrupt nation.Ahmed musa ayop Ahmed musa kelle osu.
The “cahier des charges” (parfois abrégé en CDC) is menacing the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC Not Ahmed.
CAF has therefore drawn the attention of LRC on salient “retard important”. CAF will take the “décision finale” at the end of November 2018.
The chance that LRC will complete the stadia, hotels, roads, etc in two months time is ZERO. The two months were given because the Minister of sports went to Cairo to beg for more time.
Algeria has therefore officially applied to replace LRC in case the “cahier des charges” is not respected by LRC
If something is more than you, accept the fact and move on with your life
LRC should accept that CAF19 is more than her.
She can then divert scarce financial resources to the FOOLISH and UNWINNABLE war against the so-called “secessionists”.
Simply put, LRC will no longer use the plight of the Anglophones as a smokescreen to beg for money from her citizens and international partners. The “Plan d’urgence’ masterminded by an ex-convict was a dirty trick to raise badly-needed money to :
1. pay the salaries of civil servants
2. sustain Dictator Biya’s UNWINNABLE war
3. finance Dictator Biya’s phoney elections
4. Whet the insatiable appetite of embezzlers
5. prepare for AFCON19
What is the consequence if the tournament is taken away from Cameroon?
Will Cameroon still participate?
Mila has to be realistic. He has been playing in well-organized tournaments with safe infrastructure. His country has no infrastructures, and he shouts that the lives of persons visiting for the CAF tournament be endangered because he wants his country to pride itself as host. There is insecurity in the west and north of his country: Ahmad and CAF value the lives of people. No health, hotels, road, air, and sporting infrastructures. Let the sick republic forget about 2019 hosting and fix the sick Republic. Tell him in simple words, His country is not ready
One consequence of using politics to kill economic, social and educational life of the nation is the absence of a sense of competition, a sense of time. We can play ostrich for every aspect of our internal life but there is a larger world out there that respects time, principles, rules and regulation. We can live in our self-imposed “comfort zone” only for so long and then reality comes knocking.
A lot of our old men, fondly called “mobile libraries” die without publishing their lives’ accomplishment. They die with their wisdom and knowledge. To add insult to injury is the current fad of military men invading private homes and settling some ablaze to show their might. In the process they burn everything inside, including books. There is only so much indulgence out there!!!!
This country is really sick..
So What Mila is saying makes sense?
We are almost last in Africa today…But these stupid people, still talk like drunkards..
We dont know what we are doing but always claim to know better than all others …
What I hate is this arrogance that we have in cameroon..
We have a big population that does not travel, dont even know what is happeniung in other african Countries..
If cameroonians travel and have the chance to see other african countries, a bloody revolution will start in all the provinces..
A broken country with a very primitive arrogant mentality..
How can you even host or organize CAN when the country is at war?..
SICK PEOPLE