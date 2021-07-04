Rt. Hon. Achidi Achu : Hero Of Proximity Politics Goes Home

Share Facebook

Cameroon Tribune | The Head of State honoured the worthy, valiant son of the nation with a Grand Cordon of the Cameroon Order of Merit medal decorated by PM Dion Ngute in Santa on July 3, 2021.

“Rock farm”, a neighbourhood of Mbei village, Santa Subdivision was on July 3, 2021 the final destination for the late former Prime Minister and illustrious son of Cameroon, the Rt. Hon. Simon Achidi Achu.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, the Personal Representative of the Head of State posthumously raised the former P.M to the level of Dignity of the Grand Cordon of the Cameroon Order of Merit at the funeral event in Santa which featured military honours, funeral church service, eulogies and condolence messages.

A condolence message from the Presidential Couple recognized trusted and cordial relations, committed and loyal services to the nation and merit in the worthy and valiant son of the nation, Rt Hon. Simon Achidi Achu. The family’s representative, Jude Achu hailed the Presidential Couple for recognizing the stewardship of their late father who was an umbrella for the fatherless, motherless and destitute. The CPDM delegated team leader at the funeral, H.E Philemon Yang celebrated exemplary militancy, human qualities and wisdom in late Rt Hon. Simon Achidi Achu.

A funeral sermon by the PCC Synod Clerk, Rev. Miki Hans wished well for the great Statesman, a Christian full of the holy spirit and peace crusader who lost the dignity and comfort of his ancestral home, blamed on the ongoing socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions.

It was a crowd-puller funeral event with traditional rulers, CERAC members, MPs, Senators, friends and relations who all thronged the locality to bide farewell to the one described by many as hero of proximity politics.