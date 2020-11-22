Rucksack prohibited in populated places in Cameroon’s commercial capital following blast

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) — Rucksacks have been banned in bars, restaurants and supermarkets in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala following a blast in the city, a government official said on Saturday.

“This measure intends to assure the security of people and property in places with high human concentration,” Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of Littoral region said in a statement.

It came three days after two people sustained serious injuries in an explosion in Douala. According to the police, on Friday, the injured are “two criminals” who were carrying an improvised explosive device in a rucksack but poorly manipulated it.

Police said the attackers “probably” used improvised explosive device that have been used in similar attacks in the capital Yaounde, where there have been over 10 bombing attacks since the start of the year. No deaths have been reported so far. Enditem