Rugby: Simon Zebo calls for life ban after Cameroon star called ‘banana eater’ in French second division match

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SportsJOE.ie | “I will burn you, banana eater.”

A Cameroonian rugby player has said he was racially abused by an opponent during his side’s opening match of the season. Simon Zebo and Nemani Nadolo have both condemned the abuse suffered by the winger.

On Friday evening, Christian Ambadiang was playing for Nevers in their match against Provence Rugby in the Pro D2, the second division of French rugby.

In an Instagram post after the game, Ambadiang claimed that he had been the victim of disgusting abuse from an opposition player.

Ambadiang says that a Provence player said to him “Je vais te brûler, mangeur de bananes” – which translates as “I will burn you banana eater.”

He adds that the player later said he made the insult in the “heat of the moment” and that referees “tend to turn a blind eye” to racist abuse on the pitch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Ambadiang (@chrisfrank_11)

The player who made the comment to Ambadiang has not been named, but his club have released a statement condemning the abuse and apologising to the Nevers player. It reads:

“Provence Rugby learned yesterday that Christian Ambadiang, player from Nevers, was the victim of racist insults by one of our players. “Despite the latter’s apologies, and his faultless behaviour since his arrival at the club, this is unacceptable. This indeed the club’s project, which has made tackling societal issues one of its reasons for existing. “Provence Rugby would like to apologise to Christian Ambadiang and, more generally, to all those who may be shocked by the situation. We are too.”

The statement adds that the club are speaking to the player in question and will be punishing him accordingly.

? Communiqué du clubhttps://t.co/ZOkHBxeMEE — Provence Rugby ??? (@ProvenceRugby) September 4, 2021

Stars of the sport have also condemned the abuse.

Munster and Ireland star Simon Zebo called for a life ban for the player, while Leicester Tigers and Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo simply tweeted #SayNoToRacism.

According to Le Journal du Centre, Nevers have submitted a report to the National Rugby League, the governing body for professional rugby in France.

Related links:

Hungary fans abuse Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham with monkey chants

Transgender women allowed to play women’s rugby in France as of next season

? Limerick domination, Lynch tackle, Lynch brilliance. It’s the All-Ireland hurling final review show…

The GAA Hour || SportsJOE · Limerick domination, Cork marking & ‘I’m from Adare’

SHARE ARTICLE

READ MORE ABOUT:RUGBY,RUGBY UNION,FRANCE,SIMON ZEBO,PRO D2,CHRISTIAN AMBADIANG.

New Cadillac’s Finally On Sale

All Things Auto | Search Ads

|

Sponsored

Mom Sells Stillborn Son’s Crib At Yard Sale. Days Later, Buyer Returns And Tells Her: Look In Trunk

World Life Style

|

Sponsored

Couple Makes A Bet: No Eating Out, No Cheat Meals, No Alcohol. A Year After, This Is Them

Post Fun

|

Sponsored

Born Before 1970? Remember to Claim These

Smartly Finance

|

Sponsored

Plastic Surgeon Explains: “Doing This Every Morning Can Snap Back Sagging Skin” (No Creams Needed)

Beverly Hills MD

|

Sponsored

The New Face Mask That’s Sweeping America

Health News Today™

|

Sponsored

POPULAR

Emma Duggan lobs the Dublin keeper from 40 yards

Emma Duggan lobs the Dublin keeper from 40 yards

13 SHARES

“The GOAT of Paralympics. We all look up to this guy” – Michael McKillop leaves a legend

“The GOAT of Paralympics. We all look up to this guy” -…

28 SHARES

Katie Taylor puts on masterclass to win 13th world title defence in style

Katie Taylor puts on masterclass to win 13th world title…

113 SHARES

Jordie Barrett makes unfortunate rugby history after red card against Australia

Jordie Barrett makes unfortunate rugby history after red card…

16 SHARES

Leona Maguire continues to roast Team USA as Europe take Solheim Cup control

Leona Maguire continues to roast Team USA as Europe…

7 SHARES

“There are two people that work on her game, Emma and her dad Liam”

“There are two people that work on her game, Emma and her dad…

8 SHARES

Sagstrom reduced to tears after rules official makes her mark at Solheim Cup

Sagstrom reduced to tears after rules official makes her mark at…

12 SHARES

Life ban for that scumbag

No more no less #NoToRacism https://t.co/SIC6oLJO8n — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) September 5, 2021

According to Le Journal du Centre, Nevers have submitted a report to the National Rugby League, the governing body for professional rugby in France.