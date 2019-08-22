Home / Business / Rwanda, Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire are better able to withstand external shocks, according to Moody’s

Rwanda, Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire are better able to withstand external shocks, according to Moody’s

August 22, 2019 1 Comment

Ecofin Agency | Cameroon, Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire are the sub-Saharan African countries that have a greater capacity to adjust their public spending in the event of a new external shock, rating agency Moody’s said in a recent analysis.

According to the document, the three countries enjoy the greatest flexibility in spending, reflecting high levels of capital spending and the concessional nature of debt (which contains interest expense).

The agency explains that the countries may face new shocks, in an international economic context that suffers from a number of challenges. And a solution to this situation is to cut some public spending.

However, this flexibility is not evident for all countries. Cameroon, Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire seem to be able to do better, as they do not have too many binding commitments in the structure of their public spending. This is not the case for Namibia, Nigeria and Ghana, which do not have the same opportunities, and any further shock would be difficult for them to absorb.
Idriss Linge

Check Also

Cameroon launches feasibility studies for a space programme

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon recently launched a feasibility studies for a space programme (Camspace). …

One comment

  1. joshua
    August 22, 2019 at 12:52

    This is one of such jargons, that they do and pass around as PhD holders etc
    and we end up with shanty towns, unemployment etc etc etc.
    And one can easily see, why dumb folks in the forum, inspite of their not
    getting anything from the system, continue to hope, being fooled, that there
    hope around the corner. And it never comes, but continuous hardship, looms
    around.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
venenatis, Curabitur massa tempus in non nec facilisis ut Donec commodo risus.