Samuel Eto’o a special guest at Mallorca-Barcelona

MARCA | The legendary forward is in Palma for the game on Sunday night
Samuel Eto’o is in Palma this Sunday evening as a guest of honour at Real Mallorca’s game against Barcelona in LaLiga Santander.
The Cameroonian, a legend at both clubs, was invited to attend to open a mural in homage to the former forward.
The mural was opened an hour before kick-off at 20:00 CET – local time in Mallorca.
? Hoy estrenamos el mural de @MAKELISMOS en honor a @SamuelEtoo
? Nuestro león indomable vuelve al Visit Mallorca Estadi
? Homenaje a su figura como máximo goleador de nuestra historia en @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/8zZPn7yj2h
— Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) January 2, 2022