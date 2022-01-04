Samuel Eto’o a special guest at Mallorca-Barcelona

Share Facebook

MARCA | The legendary forward is in Palma for the game on Sunday night

Samuel Eto’o is in Palma this Sunday evening as a guest of honour at Real Mallorca’s game against Barcelona in LaLiga Santander.

The Cameroonian, a legend at both clubs, was invited to attend to open a mural in homage to the former forward.

The mural was opened an hour before kick-off at 20:00 CET – local time in Mallorca.