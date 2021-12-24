Samuel Eto’o Wants To Persuade Youssoufa Moukoko To Play For Cameroon And Not Germany

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SPORTbible | Samuel Eto’o has just become the president of the Cameroon football association and the Barcelona legend already wants to persuade one player to play for the Indomitable Lions.

Eto’o has a lot on his plate already in his new job, with the African Cup of Nations about to be hosted in Cameroon, starting on January 9th.

The competition, which has already landed Jurgen Klopp in some trouble, will be without Hakim Ziyech after he wasn’t called up by Morocco.

Eto’o is however hoping that future editions of the tournament will be graced by one of the most exciting young strikers in world football.

According to Journal du Cameroun, the two times Champions League winner is hoping to get Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko to switch national allegiance.

17-year-old Moukoko is highly rated and was fast tracked into the first team in Dortmund, with a rule change even allowing him to move into the first team aged 16.

The teenager has made already made appearances for Germany under 21s, having again been fast tracked through the youth ranks.

However the forward was actually born in Yaounde, Cameroon, and can represent the central African country if he wishes to play for them instead of Germany.

And Eto’o is set to hold a meeting with Moukoko on Christmas Eve, with AFCON just around the corner, with a view to the striker joining them potentially for the World Cup next winter.

Last year the Dortmund striker became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history, scoring against Union Berlin at just 16-years and 28 days old.

This season the teenager has only started one game, making six appearances, and is yet to score a goal, but he remains an important part of the club’s future plans.

With Erling Haaland expected to leave the club next summer, Moukoko could soon become a more regular fixture in the first team and if he continues scoring goals as he has in youth football then Germany could soon become interested in having him in the first team.

He nearly quit football two years ago, telling one interview, “In the beginning, the reports were very stressful for me, especially when my age was discussed.

“I didn’t want to do this to myself anymore. I wanted to quit, but my trainer helped me a lot, he supported me. I could forget everything on the pitch.”

WOMEN

<br />

MEN