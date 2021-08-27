Sangmélima-Ouesso Road: Cameroon to complete construction of its side of the road this year

Construction Review | The construction of the Cameroonian side of the transnational Sangmélima-Ouesso Road that connects the Republic of Cameroon to the neighboring Republic of the Congo, is expected to be fully completed by the end of this year (2021).

This came into light when the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi paid a visit to the project site. According to the minister, the last rights-of-way have already been given on sections that are still under construction, and this will help contractors in charge to accelerate their works.

Completion date for each of the sections under-construction

The 38 km Bikoula-Djoum section of the Sangmélima-Ouesso Road, contracted to The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.), is envisaged to be delivered in December.

According to the contractor, which is one of the leading construction companies in the Middle East and Africa, the right of way on this section allowed them to increase the rate of execution of works to more than 94%.

The 65 km long Sangmélima-Bikoula section on the other hand achieved a rate of 83% in May. The Iranian company Kayson Inc, which will have spent 9 years on this site for various technical and financial difficulties, promises to deliver the site in September.

Lastly, December 15, is the date announced for the delivery of the 53 km line between Lele, Ntam, and Mbalam. Reportedly, had it not been for the constraints linked to compensation for the populations affected by the project, this section, of which 95% of the works are already completed, should have been provisionally accepted in January 2021.

The already completed sections

Noteworthy, the section 67.5 km separating the localities of Mintom and Lélé, and the 98 km Djoum-Mintom section, have been completed for several months now.

As a reminder, the Sangmélima-Ouesso Road project consists of asphalting of approximately 700 km of road, of which 321 km lie on the Cameroonian side.