School kidnap: More than 70 pupils seized in Bamenda

BBC |
Dozens of people, mostly school pupils, have been kidnapped from a boarding school in the west of Cameroon.
At least 79 students and three others, including the principal, were seized early on Monday morning in Bamenda, the capital of the North-West region, a government official has told the BBC.
Regional governor Adolphe Lele L’Afrique blamed separatist militias.
Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions have been hit by a secessionist rebellion in recent years.
Militias, who have been demanding the independence of the two English-speaking regions, have called for a school boycott.
But no single group has said it carried out the kidnapping at Bamenda’s Presbyterian Secondary School, which has pupils aged between 10 and 14.
A video of some of the children, believed to have been filmed by one of the kidnappers, is being shared on social media.
The students, all boys and crammed into a tiny room, all look nervous as the person holding the camera orders them to say their names and where they are from.
They also repeat the phrase: “I was taken from school last night by the Amba boys, I don’t know where I am.”
Amba is short for Ambazonia, the name of the new country that the separatists want to create.
One student, who managed to avoid capture by hiding under a bed, told the BBC that events unfolded quickly as the kidnappers entered the school.
“One of my friends, they beat him mercilessly. All I could think about was to just stay quiet. They threatened to shoot some people… all the big boys they rounded up, and the small ones they left them behind.”
A teacher at the school described what she saw as she entered the principal’s office after students had been taken from different dormitories.
“The military came in and went to the principal’s house where we realised that her door was bashed and entered into, the glasses are still there on the ground,” she told the BBC.
‘Praying for the kidnapped’
The moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, the Right Reverend Fonki Samuel Forba told the BBC that he had spoken to the kidnappers.
“They don’t want any ransom. All they want is for us to close the schools. We have promised to close down the schools,” he told the BBC.
“We hope and pray they release the kids and the teachers,” he added.
A government official later said a massive search had been launched for the hostages involving the Cameroonian army. “Every man has been called in,” the official said, according to AFP news agency.
It is not the first time students have been abducted in the area, known to be a stronghold of separatist fighters, reports the BBC’s Ngala Killian Chimtom.
On 19 October, five students of the Atiela Bilingual High School were taken by unidentified gunmen. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
The separatists say that the Cameroon school system suppresses the English-speaking system that the North-West and South-West regions inherited from the British.
Separatist rebellion
The militias, who want to create Ambazonia, began to emerge in 2017 after a security force crackdown on mass protests, led by lawyers and teachers, over the government’s alleged failure to give enough recognition to the English legal and education systems in the North-West and South-West.
The government was accused of relying heavily on people trained in the French legal and educational tradition to work in key posts and generally marginalising Cameroon’s English-speaking minority, who make up about 20% of the population.
President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982, was recently re-elected for a seventh term with more than 70% of the vote.
Opposition parties allege that the poll was rigged, but legal attempts to overturn the result failed.
Cameroon – still divided along colonial lines
- Colonised by Germany in 1884
- British and French troops force Germans to leave in 1916
- Cameroon is split three years later – 80% goes to the French and 20% to the British
- French-run Cameroon becomes independent in 1960
- Following a referendum, the (British) Southern Cameroons join Cameroon, while Northern Cameroons join English-speaking Nigeria
IG my advice to you guys is, “be warming up”.
After the murder of that US citizen, now school children—another Chibok.
Oh-oh, I don’t wish to be in your shoes right now…
Shut your big Bulu mouth. The kidnapper Mveng Armand Rostand is one of your Beto Bulu Terrorist Army from Nkoulfoulou. Vermin!
Wehti you dong nyé? Amba boys, after dem dong smoke nku, na dem sef-sef di cam report themselves for youtube. Na Antangana Nji be wuna scape goat jes non? Krish pipi.
Blunder upon blunder. Anglo population for CMR go deal witi wuna soon—na dem di gee chop witi booze for LRC soldiers jes non.
Wuna banga boys dem go hide for wusai again, witi all the bad wey dem dong caus’am for wa own pipi?
Gen. Ivo di tok jes non sey yi di go back for NW—yi nova see anything yet.
Na wuna sef-sef go do the work for finish wuna selves—ah no know why LRC di even worry sef.
Loss sense pipi…
kikikikikkikikikikikiki terrorist
The terrorists can’t fight the war, therefore Ambasonia has been certified a terrorist organization.
hahahahhahahahahahhahahahahah I feel very pity for ambasonia right now. kidnapping children at school nobody with forgiving you hahahahhaahhaha, what the children have to do with that. Only a COCO Yam Person we sit with you and dialogue bastard Nigerian descendant. ” SISIKU”
@Bamenda boy I feel very bad each time I don’t find ur comment in this forum my brother, well I rather feel sorry for those morrons sponsoring these crack-heads terrorizing our kids from education because the FBI would never have time to go after these crack-heads hiding in the bush, but they will rather go after their sources of finance which unfortunately they all reside in NATO countries. Na last time be time.
@Father of love,
I warned many of them fools in this forum many months ago about sponsoring this folly. But the HATE in their hearts overwhelms their brains.
EU/USA/SA know every single contributor, from head to toe.
Anyway, no need to go after some of them—NATURE is already rewarding many with psychological fragmentation—most can no longer pick up their calls coz of fear of hearing a death announcement.
I had a chat with some contributors a few weeks ago, when I told them the bitter truth they started weeping. They even hugged me before leaving, I was no longer LRC agent…
What a retarded bunch of idiots.
Kidnapping pupils is so $&@£¥€%#.
You are giving ammunition to the GOC ago go hard on you.
Now we can use napalm to flush your asses out of those holes.
You will be defeated.
After killing the American, no actions from your dreamed sponsors.
I now believe most of you guys are high and very high on something.
Bunch of $&@¥£€^#
I pity the Biya regime not as Ambazonia is gaining grown on daily basis they never believe that the two cub of sugar can last for a year kikikikiki this November make it two years of resistance.
Ambazonia has proven to the oppressor that the truth is truth there is nothing you can do to change the truth.
The only solution to the winning struggle of the people of Southern Cameroon Ambazonia is total separation from the punch of thieves call the Biya regime
And for the article Ambazonia is not a country the people want to create go and read the history of the two Cameroons before talking of a country they want to create you can only create what has never exists but these are two different countries that illigally came together
I don’t encourage the kidnapping of school children but the schools management should respect the laws of the land of Ambazonia.