SDF – National Tour in View

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroon Tribune | Officials of the party target visiting all cultural zones of the country with messages of reconciliation, remobilisation and reorganisation.

Party executives of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) are currently on a remobilisation tour which they intend to carry to all regions of the country. Just recently, on July 18, 2021, the Secretary General of the party organised a rally in Mbouda, West Region to talk reconciliation, remobilisation and reorganisation as recommended by the National Executive Committee (NEC). On August 14, 2021 party officials will hold another grand rally in Buea, South West Region and on August 28 and 29, 2021, in the towns of Foumban, Bandjoun and Bafoussam, all in the West Region. Plans on a national tour are in view.

The Secretary General of SDF, Jean Tsomelou, said they are copying the example of the National Chairman who has toured the country 22 times in 31 years at the helm of the party. The remobilisation tour, he noted, is geared at preparing for the next election in Cameron in 2025 (presidential election) given that political preparations are done well ahead of time, work at regaining their stronghold of the North West and South West Regions affected by insecurity and other lost territories, and prepare for the party’s national convention slated for 2023.

Given that the mandate of members of the National Executive Committee expires in 2023, the Secretary General noted that it was necessary for a national convention to be organised for their mandates to be renewed or new members elected. Prior to the national convention however, there is the need for the mandate of members of basic structures to be renewed, that is at the level of electoral constituencies, divisions and regions. While mapping out strategies to keeping the party afloat, officials note that they are focusing on remobilising party sympathisers and preaching reconciliation as well as unity for the party to keep waxing strong.