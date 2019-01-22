SDF: New measures to revive party

Cameroon Tribune | The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party took place in Yaounde on January 19-20, 2019.

The members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) during their first meeting for 2019 at Nkolfoulou in the outskirts of Yaounde on January 19-20, 2019 adopted resolutions to revive the party.

There were also resolutions on national and international issues. Concerning the general resolutions to enable the SDF regain its past political glory following its dismal performance in the October 7, 2018 presidential election, NEC members adopted a series of measures.

According to the SDF National Secretary for Communication, Denis Nkemlemo, the party will embark on a campaign to ensure the massive registration of its members and Cameroonians in general ahead of the 2019 legislative and council elections.

NEC members also adopted the resolution to ensure the strict respect of the party constitution in the resolution of conflicts, go back to the original values of the party and reinforce the political training of officials both elected and local.

On national issues, the SDF National Executive Committee members also took resolutions. One of the key resolutions was to congratulate the diplomatic corps in Cameroon.

This is because during the ceremony of 2019 New Year wishes to the President of the Republic, the diplomatic community presented a speech in English and French thereby respecting the bilingual status of Cameroon.

The party also took resolutions concerning the ongoing socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions and the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to withdraw the 2019 hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from Cameroon.

The Social Democratic Front officials equally considered happenings in the international scene. They saluted the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to free the former President of Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Gbagbo and his close aide Charles Blé Goudé, stating that Gbagbo was leading of the SDF sister party.

The SDF also welcomed and congratulated Felix Tshisekedi also of its sister party for winning the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo.