Cameroonian National Assembly House Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril (C) and Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella (2nd L, Front), accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon Wang Yingwu (Center R) visit the construction site of the country's new National Assembly building in Yaounde, Cameroon, on March 23, 2021. Two senior officials of Cameroon on Tuesday made an inspection visit to the site of the country's new National Assembly building, a China-aided project under construction. The project of construction includes a 400-seat hemicycle and a 14-floor building, according to officials. (Photo by Jean Pierre Kepseu/Xinhua)

Senior Cameroonian officials visit construction site of China-aided new National Assembly building

March 24, 2021 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, March 23 (Xinhua) — Two senior officials of Cameroon on Tuesday made an inspection visit to the site of the country’s new National Assembly building, a China-aided project under construction.

During the visit, Cameroonian National Assembly House Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella both expressed admiration for the quality and progress of the work and thanked China for contributing to the development of the Central African nation.

For the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon Wang Yingwu who accompanied the two Cameroonian officials in the visit, the project bears the witness of the friendly long-term relationship between both countries which will celebrate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 26.

“For 50 years, our cooperation has been sincere, fraternal and fruitful. The construction of the new building of the National Assembly is a very significant project,” Wang said.

The project of construction includes a 400-seat hemicycle and a 14-floor building, according to officials.

Check Also

Cameroon is highly exposed to Chinese loans, AfDB estimates

Business in Cameroon | Currently, “China has 61.3% of Cameroon’s bilateral debt,” according to figures …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved