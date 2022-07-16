Separatist leader killed in Southwest Cameroon |+video

africanews | In Kumba, Southwest Cameroon, the calm was deceptive, Friday. A convoy of the Cameroonian elite military force known as BIR attracted about a thousand people in a few minutes. The special forces were displaying in the English-speaking city, the body of “Field Marshall”, a separatist leader.
Check Also
Separatist ADF denies human rights violations in Cameroon conflict
Africa Times | A leading Anglophone separatist group has denied allegations made by the Amnesty …
Tha war continues.Ambazonia has never been,and will never be a part of lrc.both were trustee territories under Britain and France respectively with the sole purpose of preparing them for independence.
Lrc was internationally recognised as a territory after the French handed over the reigns of their nation to them in 1960,and the British southern Cameroons in 1961.let me re-emphasise here that both have internationally recognised boundaries.
Their coming together as two nations EQUAL in status to form a federation was a failed experiment.there was never, and never will there be a treaty of union between the two nations,and the referendum was re-colonization by trick and crook.
Field marshal did his best to get the occupiers out of our territory,may the Gods of Ambazonia show him love.