Separatists dead in Cameroon clash

MENAFN | Local authorities said that 7 armed separatists and a separatist commander known as Wazuzu died on Monday in a clash that erupted in Muyuka in Cameroon.

The separatists were killed as government forces launched an attack on their camp. Some of them fled with critical wounds but no government officials were injured.

Wazuzu was the commander of one of the “main camps” of armed separatists.

Government forces have been clashing with armed separatist forces since 2017.