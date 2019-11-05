Separatists dead in Cameroon clash

MENAFN | Local authorities said that 7 armed separatists and a separatist commander known as Wazuzu died on Monday in a clash that erupted in Muyuka in Cameroon.
The separatists were killed as government forces launched an attack on their camp. Some of them fled with critical wounds but no government officials were injured.
Wazuzu was the commander of one of the “main camps” of armed separatists.
Government forces have been clashing with armed separatist forces since 2017.
These are poor youths, who like me, believed that the injustice vis-à-vis Anglos, ALL CMR should stop. However, little did they know that their pilots in the WEST are all highway bandits, criminals that are no different from the people who are mostly responsible for our collective chaos.
That is why they were all diverted from the original fight to banditry just a few weeks after this madness started. Easy money earned from kidnapping and hired killings is so sweet to the extent that many now see themselves as LORDS, warlords.
The monster called Akwanga is the one who misled all those youths around the Muyuka area. Those poor youths have deposited millions got from kidnapping and intimidation into his secret accounts in NGR—and there they are, paying the price…