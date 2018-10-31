Separatists have vandalized 206 MTN Cameroon’s telecom sites, since April 2018

Business in Cameroon | MTN Cameroon’s network is increasingly disrupted in the north-western and south-western regions of the country, under attack from secessionists who want authorities to split Cameroon into two parts, Massey Njiti Bongang, the company’s Corporate Communications Manager told NewsWatch.

“A total of 206 MTN sites have been trashed since April 2018, or are out of order due to difficulties in accessing them because of insecurity,” he said.

Despite these issues, the operator reports it has already restored 33 vandalized sites, and aims to return the remaining 173 sites to service soon, while avoiding endangering the lives of those responsible for carrying out the rehabilitation or breakdown work.