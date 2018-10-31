Separatists have vandalized 206 MTN Cameroon’s telecom sites, since April 2018

Business in Cameroon | MTN Cameroon’s network is increasingly disrupted in the north-western and south-western regions of the country, under attack from secessionists who want authorities to split Cameroon into two parts, Massey Njiti Bongang, the company’s Corporate Communications Manager told NewsWatch.
“A total of 206 MTN sites have been trashed since April 2018, or are out of order due to difficulties in accessing them because of insecurity,” he said.
Despite these issues, the operator reports it has already restored 33 vandalized sites, and aims to return the remaining 173 sites to service soon, while avoiding endangering the lives of those responsible for carrying out the rehabilitation or breakdown work.
MTN collaborated with the government to shut down internet to the entire Southern Cameroons from January to April of 2017 more than 100days. MTN did not care about their clients and the loses incured by their businesses.
MTN became a wing of the dictatorial regime by carrying out policies that are designed to cause total economic destruction.
MTN therefore cannot talk about vandalism of their offices because this current government is very capable of vandalism MTN offices to blackmail Southern Cameroonians.
The final goal of the regime may just be to get MTN out of the market in Southern Cameroons so they can give the contract to a French company with a tribal Middleman collaborator as CEO.
