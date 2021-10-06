Shooting blocks Prime Minister Cameroon’s visit to the separatist region

Share Facebook

Douala (Reuters) -Speech was interrupted by a distant machine gun firing on Tuesday when Cameroon’s Prime Minister Dion Gute visited the northwestern capital, which Anglophon separatists vowed to confuse.

Videos on social media show that Ngute follows in the middle of a speech as the crowd turns and shouts in a burst of distant shots. In another footage, a man in a suit in a flake jacket has his arms protected around the premiere, which is being escorted by security forces.

It was not clear who was responsible, but the incident highlights the anxieties that plague Cameroon’s two English-speaking countries.

There was no immediate comment from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sources in the northwestern governor’s office said the ammunition was fired in a mountain outside the provincial capital Bamenda, leaving the prime minister unharmed.

“The situation was under control,” sources said on condition of anonymity.

Before the shot rang, Ngute told the cheering crowd that he was there to help him resolve the crisis. “For all of us, it’s time for this suffering to end. That’s why we brought me here,” he said in Pidgin English.

The northwest is one of two regions where English-speaking secessionists trying to form a state called Ambasonia have fought government forces over recognized alienation by the French-speaking majority in Cameroon.

Both sides committed atrocities in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 people and fled hundreds of thousands.

Before Ngute visited Bamenda, the so-called Ambassonia Defense Forces ordered residents to stay home, saying that anyone attending the meeting with Ngute was at their own risk.

“There will be military operations planned to challenge the colonial prime minister’s visit,” they said on Monday.

Separatists were not asked to comment.

Last week, the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) shut down in both regions after being blocked in both regions by a non-state armed group banning all movements, labor and social activities from September 15 to October. He said he had an obligation. 2.2.

Violence, kidnapping and attacks on those who oppose the blockade, including teachers and students, have increased significantly, he said.

(Report by Josiane Kouagheu, Bate Felix, Edward McAllister, Written by Alessandra Prentice, Edited by Giles Elgood)

