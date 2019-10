Simon Ngapandouetnbu has signs his first professional contract

BBC | French giants Marseille have handed a professional contract to their Cameroonian goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu.

The 16-year-old Ngapandouetnbu played for the club at Under-9 and u-10 level before joining the U12s in 2014.

Born in Foumban, Cameroon, he becomes the fifth player from the club’s youth set-up to be rewarded with a professional contract in 2019.