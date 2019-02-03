Home / English / Singapore-flagged ship hijacked off Cameroon

Singapore-flagged ship hijacked off Cameroon

February 3, 2019 Leave a comment

The Straits Times | A Singapore-flagged ship with 26 crew on board has been hijacked off Cameroon in central Africa, it was learned on Sunday (Feb 3).

Singapore-based ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping issued a statement on the taken vessel, Barents Sea, late on Sunday.

“Eastern Pacific Shipping condemns this act of unprovoked aggression and strongly urges the Cameroonian government to enforce its security forces to safely and immediately release the vessel and the 26 crew on board in accordance with international law.”

