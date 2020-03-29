Sixers’ Joel Embiid to donate $500,000 for coronavirus relief, was set to help team employees

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Philadelphia Inquirer | The 76ers center has decided to donate $500,000 to the COVID-19 medical relief to help survival and protection efforts in the community. The three-time All-Star was also going to help at-will Sixers employees, who were expected to temporarily have their salaries reduced.

But Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers and New Jersey Devils, reversed their Monday’s decision for at-will employees for both teams making more than $50,000 were informed Monday of temporary salary reductions of up to 20%. The reductions were set for April 15 through June 30. HBSE was looking to recoup some of its lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of the NBA and NHL’s suspended seasons.

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer are the cochairmen of HBSE.

All NBA games were suspended March 11. League commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA might not resume until June at the earliest.