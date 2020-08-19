SNH to establish petroleum geology labs in six public universities

August 19, 2020 Leave a comment

Business in Cameroon | The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) recently published the results of six calls for tenders it issued to select suppliers that will provide equipment for construction of petroleum geology laboratories in six (6) public universities.

These works will be carried out by Shine Services and Communications ingénierie systèmes SA in the universities of Bamenda, Buea, Douala, Dschang, Maroua and Ngaoundéré.

The costs of each of the contracts vary between XAF49 and 63 million. Thus, by investing over XAF350 million in the project, SNH wants to promote petroleum engineering training in the country, credible sources comment.

