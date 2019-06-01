Home / Business / SONARA: Cameroon state oil refinery declares force majeure after blast

SONARA: Cameroon state oil refinery declares force majeure after blast

June 1, 2019 30 Comments

Sowetan | Cameroon’s state oil refinery declared force majeure on Saturday, after a storage tank exploded overnight, causing a fire that shut down output at its main refinery in Limbe but caused no deaths.

A letter to its partners seen by Reuters said the fire had “caused a production stoppage at all of our units for a period to be determined.”

Cameroon’s Sonara refinery, which is almost entirely state owned apart from a 4% stake held by Total, has a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of crude a year. It serves the whole country, so any delay in getting it back up and running has the potential to cause severe fuel shortages.

It is also a major supplier to the region, including Nigeria, Togo and Ghana, with some products also being exported to the United States and Europe, according to its website.

A Sonara spokesman declined to comment.

On Twitter, the company wrote that “there were no deaths nor injured,” in the blast.

A project has been under way for nearly a decade to try to boost its capacity to 3.5 million tonnes, but Sonara has struggled to raise the needed finance.

30 comments

Older Comments
  Ben Muna
    June 4, 2019 at 07:59

    Imagine for a moment that we are all in the quater and there is one public water tap behind your neighbors house where all of us drink the water . and he wants to now close the road to the tap . Where do you suggest we drink the water ? or you suggest we all die of thirst ? We will have to burn him alive so we can all survive, and that is exactly what Lrc will do to ambazonia . welcome the troops to fako, it is going to be very hot for the next weeks till all the amba fowls are fried out of their hideouts .

    Reply
  Ben Muna
    June 4, 2019 at 08:04

    we think you were sleeping . so you where awake to wipe the posts . fake newspaper

    Reply

