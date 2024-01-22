Stampede kills at least 10 students in Cameroon

Africa News | A tragedy of unprecedented scale struck this morning at the Lycée Bilingue d’Etoug-Ebe, located in the heart of the political capital.
At least ten students died during a stampede Monday morning at the Lycée Bilingue d’Etoug-Ebe, located in the political capital Yaoundé.
According to reports, the stampede was when students who were late for school rushed to enter the school gate which had earlier been closed. The situation took a tragic turn.
Many students lost their lives on site, while others were rushed to nearby health facilities.
Local and national authorities have been mobilized to deal with this unexpected crisis. Medical teams, law enforcement, and psychologists were dispatched to the scene to provide immediate and necessary assistance.
When classes are overcrowded, the government must provide additional funds for new classrooms and staff members. The solution is not found in rocket science; it is logical and straightforward—my condolences to the bereaved families.
Pan, Before asking the soo called government to build new classes first ask yourself where it will take the money from. The alien system of government makes state coffers empty. The government does not play a productive rule. It does not have farms, factories, research laboratories, cow milking farms to sell its products and generate funds.
