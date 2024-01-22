Stampede kills at least 10 students in Cameroon

Share Facebook

At least ten students died during a stampede Monday morning at the Lycée Bilingue d’Etoug-Ebe, located in the political capital Yaoundé.

According to reports, the stampede was when students who were late for school rushed to enter the school gate which had earlier been closed. The situation took a tragic turn.

Many students lost their lives on site, while others were rushed to nearby health facilities.

Local and national authorities have been mobilized to deal with this unexpected crisis. Medical teams, law enforcement, and psychologists were dispatched to the scene to provide immediate and necessary assistance.