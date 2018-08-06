Star Building: PM Yang Receives Freed Buea Chiefs

Cameroon Tribune | Four of the seven abducted but later on freed traditional rulers were at the Prime Minister’s Office on August 3, 2018.

Traditional rulers of the Bakweri Clan in Buea Subdivision who were freed on July 30, 2018 night have the assurance and comfort of government as the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang received them at the Star Building in Yaounde on August 3, 2018.

Four of the freed chiefs were accompanied to the Prime Minister’s Office by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji and the Mayor of Buea Council, Patrick Ekema.

The four traditional rulers were Njoke Johnson Njombe of Wokaka Village who was in abduction for three weeks; Ikome Philip Mokwa of Wokeka Village two weeks; Herman Njumbe of Wokwei Village two weeks two days in abduction and Elinge Thomas Ndotoh Ekinde of Ewili Village who spent 16 days in abduction.

The Mayor of Buea Council, Patrick Ekema Esunge who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers said he invested much time and energy for the release of the traditional rulers who were abducted by unidentified gunmen because, “The first role of the mayor is to ensure social peace within his municipality.”

He further said that when the traditional rulers were abducted, “We rallied forces to see how we could bring our traditional rulers out of the torture we hear they were going through.”

As the way forward, Mayor Ekema said, “We have to multiply our efforts to ensure that there is sanity, peace and that the phenomenon of abductions is eradicated from the municipality.” While mobilizing the population, he said, “I keep on telling my population to beat away the aspect of fear.

My message is that we should beat out that aspect of fear and stand like one and indivisible people.”