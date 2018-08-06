Star Building: PM Yang Receives Freed Buea Chiefs

Cameroon Tribune | Four of the seven abducted but later on freed traditional rulers were at the Prime Minister’s Office on August 3, 2018.
Traditional rulers of the Bakweri Clan in Buea Subdivision who were freed on July 30, 2018 night have the assurance and comfort of government as the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang received them at the Star Building in Yaounde on August 3, 2018.
Four of the freed chiefs were accompanied to the Prime Minister’s Office by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji and the Mayor of Buea Council, Patrick Ekema.
The four traditional rulers were Njoke Johnson Njombe of Wokaka Village who was in abduction for three weeks; Ikome Philip Mokwa of Wokeka Village two weeks; Herman Njumbe of Wokwei Village two weeks two days in abduction and Elinge Thomas Ndotoh Ekinde of Ewili Village who spent 16 days in abduction.
The Mayor of Buea Council, Patrick Ekema Esunge who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers said he invested much time and energy for the release of the traditional rulers who were abducted by unidentified gunmen because, “The first role of the mayor is to ensure social peace within his municipality.”
He further said that when the traditional rulers were abducted, “We rallied forces to see how we could bring our traditional rulers out of the torture we hear they were going through.”
As the way forward, Mayor Ekema said, “We have to multiply our efforts to ensure that there is sanity, peace and that the phenomenon of abductions is eradicated from the municipality.” While mobilizing the population, he said, “I keep on telling my population to beat away the aspect of fear.
My message is that we should beat out that aspect of fear and stand like one and indivisible people.”
When teenage girls at UB were raped by the military where was the outrage?
When teenage girls were dragged in mud in Bali where was the outrage?
When women and children were executed in the north where was the outrage?
200,000 Anglophones displaced from their homes!
70,000 Anglophones refugees in Nigeria!
10,000 Anglophones killed since 2016!
5000 Anglophones missing or jailed since 2016!
Who is fooling who?
Call for a referendum today and 95% of Anglophones will vote to leave this failed union with LRC leaving behind the appointed CPDM Chiefs!
The government has;
Failed in hyper-centralization
Failed in Federation
Failed in decentralized
So what? You idiots want to separate. You thought it was bread and chocolate. You have not yet recieved the heat. More Trouble on the way. Not Long from now the Population will turn against you. Blablabla
If only they could extend the microphone for one of the chiefs to narrate his own story…… Is there a presidential decree against this? And what happened to the three chiefs left behind? Are Cameroonians allowed to ask?
We are seeing and hearing all this nonsense, because it is a `triangle of the blind`.
And it will continue like this for a long time to come, because the majority are lost.
This Ekema Esunge who went to y`de with 50,000,000 bribe money to become
minister, will continue to do and say thoughtless things.
But when the iroko tree will fall sooner or later, he will have no other option, than
to get lost.