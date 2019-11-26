Still another fire in a market in Douala

Business in Cameroon | In the night of November 23 to 24, 2019, fire broke out at Cité des palmiers market in Douala, the Cameroonian economic capital. According to our sources, the flames burned more than 50 shops, stalls and other merchant counters.
The first research on the reasons for this disaster, in a Cameroonian market, points to a short circuit created by the anarchic electrical connections, which are recurrent practices in the country’s markets.
As a reminder, the same reasons had led, in the night of February 23 to 24, 2019, to a fire that consumed more than 150 shops in the Congo market, in Douala.
The right strategy to organise a city preventing situations like this is creating four mini industrial zones about 40 minutes from douala. This zones will have a concentration of plantations from sugarcane to sunflower ? fruit orchards.once industries are build to carry out the transformation of finished products with raw materials from this farms. Small mini cities will be build to house people working in the farms and factories. This will incite people in douala to move to this small cities opening up the possibility to reorganise douala section by section. Wealth creation is what determine where people move. Douala is not a planned city created around an industrial system.