Still another fire in a market in Douala

Business in Cameroon | In the night of November 23 to 24, 2019, fire broke out at Cité des palmiers market in Douala, the Cameroonian economic capital. According to our sources, the flames burned more than 50 shops, stalls and other merchant counters.

The first research on the reasons for this disaster, in a Cameroonian market, points to a short circuit created by the anarchic electrical connections, which are recurrent practices in the country’s markets.

As a reminder, the same reasons had led, in the night of February 23 to 24, 2019, to a fire that consumed more than 150 shops in the Congo market, in Douala.