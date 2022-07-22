Super Falcons boycott training over backlog of unpaid bonuses

Share Facebook

Soccernet.ng | Super Falcons lost to Morocco on Monday despite putting on a gallant showing in the semifinal of the 2022 WAFCON but more issues are now in the open

The Nigerian senior women’s national team failed to train on Thursday as they protested the failure of the Nigeria Football Federation to pay their match bonuses.

The Nigerian women have booked a place at next year’s World Cup and have performed well so far despite their semifinal elimination. Their reward, however, has not come in equal measure.

While the NFF has said the Ministry is responsible for making funds available for the Super Falcons, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has also stated it’s waiting on the approval of the funds by the Nigerian government.

The Ministry according to close sources has sent a word while the NFF officials have also spoken with the girls but they have refused to train until they are paid their bonuses and allowances.

They have also been approached this evening on the payment of bonuses but have stood their ground and insisted on getting paid before taking to the training pitch.

Recall it’s not the first of such unpaid allowances and bonuses episodes as a protest by the team in 2019 led to the ostracism of Desire Oparanozie from the Super Falcons.

Her return to the national team only came after she made apologies to senior officials of the NFF.

The Super Falcons are expected to face Zambia in the third-place match of the WAFCON and have already arrived in Casablanca.