Home / English / Teaching in Cameroon’s secondary schools to go digital: minister

Teaching in Cameroon’s secondary schools to go digital: minister

February 21, 2019 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Feb. 20 Xinhua | — Cameroon’s Minister of Secondary Education Nalova Lyonga said Wednesday that the country will begin teaching students in secondary school online to “gain time and facilitate the learning process.”

“We have a lot of schools that are not built with the right material and methodology. We are looking into the teaching methodology. We want to go digital,” Lyonga said during mid-term evaluation meeting of the 2018-2019 school year held in the capital, Yaounde.

“The more subjects we have online the better, and this is a methodology that shows us how we can actually transform a 45 minutes lesson into 10 minutes by highlighting those very important elements of the lesson,” She added.

Cameroon already has a sample of the online teaching platform and teachers are being trained on its usage, she said, adding that the programme will cover about 2,000 secondary schools in the country.

Check Also

Gunmen chop off fingers, ears of Cameroonian plantation workers

Devdiscourse | A group of unidentified gunmen attacked at least six workers of the SBM …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved