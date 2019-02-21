Teaching in Cameroon’s secondary schools to go digital: minister

YAOUNDE, Feb. 20 Xinhua | — Cameroon’s Minister of Secondary Education Nalova Lyonga said Wednesday that the country will begin teaching students in secondary school online to “gain time and facilitate the learning process.”

“We have a lot of schools that are not built with the right material and methodology. We are looking into the teaching methodology. We want to go digital,” Lyonga said during mid-term evaluation meeting of the 2018-2019 school year held in the capital, Yaounde.

“The more subjects we have online the better, and this is a methodology that shows us how we can actually transform a 45 minutes lesson into 10 minutes by highlighting those very important elements of the lesson,” She added.

Cameroon already has a sample of the online teaching platform and teachers are being trained on its usage, she said, adding that the programme will cover about 2,000 secondary schools in the country.