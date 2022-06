Share Facebook

While the current focus of Technology Minerals PLC (LSE: TM1) is on the US and Europe, its suite of battery metals projects may soon include Cameroon.

Chief executive Alex Stanbury gives Proactive London an update on the exploratory licenses for its project in West Africa which he describes as an ‘outlier’ within the company’s portfolio.

He adds while Cameroon is not the flagship project it’s “got potential to be of scale”.