The complexities of citizenship and nationality under Cameroonian law

Abstract : In the light of globalisation and economic trends of our nationality law, economic integration and increase in migration with the idea of citizenship continue to decrease. Especially considering the ease on the international travel to that of decades previous, the prospect of individuals possessing multiples citizenship simultaneously has become increasingly.

Nana Charles Nguindip University of Dschang, Faculty of Laws and Political Sciences, P.O Box 96 Dschang, Cameroon, +237652086893 University of Dschang, Faculty of Laws and Political Sciences, P.O Box 96 Dschang, Cameroon, +237652086893 [email protected]

With the advent of globalisation, the notion or possibility of citizens possessing global citizenship has been in the rise. To this effect, modern statistics has demonstrated the undeniable presence of individuals who may call two countries home. This, in turn, has led to the increase interest in the possibility of immigrants to hold dual nationality and, where a country?s policy currently prohibits such dual citizenship, a perfect and encouraging factor to make the

concept of nationality law a reality in the global scene.

As a result of this, the general world trend is towards a more open citizenship regime in which increasing numbers of countries allow their citizens to possess the nationality of another country. The situation of double citizenship is look in a different perspective under the Cameroon nationality law. Notably, Cameroonian Nationality Law is exclusive, in the acquiring of a foreign citizenship automatically cause for loss of Cameroonian Nationality and this phenomenon has created lots of implication on the Cameroonian society from the economic, social, political and even cultural denominations.

Keywords: Complexities, Citinzenship, Nationality, Cameroonian, Law

Introduction The terms citizenship and nationality are different in a technical legal sense. While essentially the same concept, they reflect two different legal frameworks. Both terms identify the legal status of an individual in the light of his or her state membership. However, the term citizenship is confined mostly to domestic legal forums, and the term nationality to the international law forum. As Weis states, Conceptually and linguistically, the terms emphasize two different aspects of the same notion “Nationality” stresses the international, “citizenship” the national, municipal aspect. To this extent, they are generalizing concepts. While citizenship describes the technical legal relationship between the individual and the polity, it is more than a merely descriptive category. It is a normative project whereby social membership becomes increasingly comprehensive and open ended. At the beginning of the twenty-first century, however, there has been considerable debate about the continued viability and future directions of this project. Citizenship represents cohesion in a world increasingly characterized by fragmentation.

As such, citizenship is drawn upon both in critique of contemporary individualism and in some altered form as a possible counterpoint to it. This stands in contrast to an earlier, confident, even triumphalist discourse of citizenship as emancipation. Though often talked about as a singular concept, the term citizenship is used to describe a number of discrete but related phenomena surrounding the relationship between the individual and the polity. In this section, we are concentrating upon citizenship in two senses. The first is citizenship as a legal status the question as to whom the state recognizes as a citizen and so the formal basis for the rights and responsibilities of the individual in the state. The second is a broader view of citizenship as the collection of rights, duties, and opportunities for participation which define the extent of socio-political membership within a community. It is broader than legal status because it looks beyond it to the material circumstances of life within the polity, notably questions of social membership and substantive equality.

The legal rank of citizens in democratic societies is often intended to represent the progressive project of a broader conception of membership of the community. This is rarely achieved, however, as formal equality rarely embodies the need for substantial equality in social terms. Feminist and critical scholarship particularly, has highlighted the failure of gender and race-neutral conceptions such as citizenship to take account of the differences of individuals within communities. Citizenship as neither gender, class, nor race neutral, but affected by different groups? positions within nation states has been evident throughout the ages, and continues to be so. History, however, also relates a progression whereby our understanding of equality and membership has been challenged and expanded over time. There is, then, an inherent tension in the development of citizenship. The citizenship project is about the expansion of equality among citizens. Nevertheless, as equality is based upon membership, citizenship status forms the basis of an exclusive politics and identity.

At once anathema to the fulfilment of the citizenship project, they have also been essential to it as the sense of solidarity required for the development of modern citizenship is provided by the nation state. Globalization tears further at the tension within citizenship between membership and equality. Globalization emphasizes different identities of membership as the norm, according less reason to utilize a singular notion of citizenship, or a single legal status linking directly to the nation state, as a central concept in domestic and international law. Instead of identifying our rights and responsibilities by virtue of legal citizenship, our political, legal, and social rights and obligations could be determined through a myriad of alternative, non-nation state frameworks. In this context, then, citizenship is only generalized in establishing citizenship as a status upon which legal rights and responsibilities are often linked. These include political rights of voting and representation in democratic systems, legal rights of mobility and travel, and social rights such as welfare. Often, in the broader, non-legal sense of membership of community, which include expressions of membership or citizenship that are not only

provided to formal citizens such as paying taxation and other

social rights and duties, and issues concerning one?s self

identification the identity of citizenship. The definition of

citizenship in a domestic sense is linked to nationality and

international law. International law affirms that it is for each

state to determine who its nationals are. Domestic laws

about who is and who is not a citizen vary significantly, and

laws relating to citizenship in each of the different states are

also different. As a result, many people hold more than one

nationality by fulfilling the formal requirements for

citizenship in more than one domestic legal framework.

Nationality is important in international law in a variety of

contexts, including:

1. Entitlement to diplomatic protection;

2. State responsibility to another state for failing in its

duty to prevent certain wrongful acts committed by one

of its nationals extra-territorially;

3. State receipt of its own nationals. Paragraph 4 of article

12 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political

Rights of 1966 provides „No-one shall be arbitrarily

deprived of the right to enter his own country;

4. Nationality is said to import allegiance, and one of the

principal incidents of allegiance is the duty to perform

military service for the state to which allegiance is

owed;

5. A state has a general right, in the absence of a specific

treaty binding it to do so, to refuse to extradite its own

nationals to another state requesting surrender.

6. Enemy status in time of war may be determined by the

nationality of the person concerned; and

7. States may frequently exercise criminal or other

jurisdiction on the basis of nationality.

As the preliminary report on Women?s Equality and

Nationality in International Law explains, „nationality

secures rights for the individual by linking her to the state

and forging a link between individual and state; nationality

makes one?s state interference with the national of another a

violation of the other state?s sovereignty.?

1.0. Definition of Citizenship under Cameroon Law

As inscribe by both laws, Cameroon citizenship is defined

by Law No.68-DF-3 as solely nationality. The 1968

nationality law does not define the term citizenship, but for

the sake of this article, it will be regarded as nationality.

1.1. How Citizenship is obtained

There are principal methods of obtaining Cameroonian

nationality: birth, marriage, and naturalization. Of these

three, the oldest is birth which follow a jus sanguine a

descent-based definition of nationality. For obtaining the

nationality by birth, the Cameroonian law examines those

children born in marriage and those out of marriage.

1.1.1. Nationality by Birth

The most straightforward method of obtaining a nationality

by birth is when the child is born by both parents, both of

whom are Cameroonian nationals. Similarly a child born

legitimately to at least one parent of Cameroonian

nationality is also eligible to claim Cameroonian nationality.

For a child born illegitimately, Cameroon nationality is

obtain if the parent to whom the connection is first

established is a Cameroonian national, or, in the case that the

first established parents has no or unknown nationality if the

second-established parent has Cameroon nationality. A

legitimate child if born in Cameroon is also eligible for

Cameroon nationality with at least one of the child?s parent,

though of foreign nationals, was also born in Cameroon,

while an illegitimate child can also claim Cameroon

nationality only if the first-established, foreign nationals

were born in Cameroon.

1.1.2. Nationality by Marriage

This type of nationality can be obtained when a foreign

woman marries a national of any of the States. The

individual may expressly request to acquire a nationality of

the State at the time of celebration of the marriage. So on the

occasion of marriage, a woman whose national law permits

her to retain her nationality of origin may declare at the time

of celebration of the marriage and in the form prescribed by

law, signs before the judge or president of the Civil Court at

the chief town of the sub-division in which the declarant

resides, that she declines the Nationality of the residing

state. This therefore implies that the court or the law in the

country in which the foreigner intends to get married gives

her the possibility to retain the nationality of her country of

origin or acquire that of the state in which she is getting

married. It is normal that a woman once married,

automatically retains the name of her husband and any child

born in the course of this marriage obtains the nationality of

the father. A woman may decide to retain her nationality at

birth or may in turn become a national of the country in

which the marriage is celebrated.

1.1.3. Nationality by Naturalization

Cameroon nationality may be acquired by foreign citizens

who have met the minimum residency requirements within

Cameroon, are judged to meet character and health standards

and whose main interest are based in Cameroon. This

acquisition is provided by government decree and as such is

ultimately subject to government approval. The

naturalization process may be simplified for foreign

nationals that have married a Cameroon national woman,

were born in Cameroon, have rendered exceptional services

to Cameroon or whose naturalization would be highly

advantageous for the state. Similarly, children born in

Cameroon by foreign parents or adopted by Cameroon

parents may adopt Cameroon nationality at majority if

residency requirements are met. can also obtain nationality

by naturalization

1.2. Loss and Forfeiture of Cameroonian of Nationality

Limitations on the freedom of Cameroon to determine their

nationals are most notably recognized in the international

literature and jurisprudence on the loss and deprivation of

nationality. There are three main ways someone can loss or

forfeit a Cameroonian nationality: acquisition of a foreign

nationality, voluntary renunciation and by government

decree.

1.2.1. The Acquisition of a Foreign Nationality

An individual residing in Cameroon who willingly acquires

the citizenship of another state automatically loses the

Cameroon nationality. This imminently implies that any

Cameroon immigrant who becomes a naturalized citizen of a

foreign state automatically loses its Cameroonian

nationality. Also, children of parents of different

nationalities are ask to chose a given nationality upon age of

majority. The law in Cameroon forbid an individual to retain

more than one nationality.

1.2.2. Voluntary Renunciation of Nationality

Cameroon nationality law also gives the possibility to

individual residing in Cameroon to renounce his or her

nationality. A good example is the situation where a

Cameroon national gets married to a foreign national, such a

person can renounce his or her Cameroon citizenship in

order to acquire the foreign one upon marriage.

1.2.3. Government Decree

A Cameroonian may lose his or her Cameroonian nationality

if he or she continues to work in an international

organisation or foreign body despite an order by the

Cameroonian government to resign it. For those

Cameroonian nationals who have gained the said nationality

through marriage or naturalisation within the previous 10

years, the government may revoked their nationality by

decree if the individual in question has committed a criminal

act against the security of the state.

1.3. Discriminating Aspect of Cameroon Nationality Law

The use of the word legitimate and illegitimate is not only

old-fashioned but also offeive to the dignity of children.

Whether a child is born of married or unmarried, parents

should have no consequences in determining the nationality

issue. Children have no choice in determining which home

they are born into, and as innocent creature of mankind,

should not be labelled and categorised differently, with

separate rights and privileges. Also, because of the emphasis

on which parental connection is established first in the case

of illegitimate children, the nationality law clearly

discriminates against children born to Cameroonian Fathers

and foreign mothers. In cases in which the father and the

mother may be estranged, the connection of a child to its

mother is almost certain to take place prior to the connection

of the father. The nationality law can be seen as

discriminatory to bi-national children in general. This is

because when one of the parents are Cameroonian, the law

forces them to choose between the nationality of their father

or of their mother, even in the case the child is born

legitimately born and is found in Cameroon. The ability of

government to waive naturalisation requirements for

individuals who have done great service to the state or

would notably benefit the state naturally encourages a

disapropriationate favour to be placed upon individual

friendly with the regime in power. Similarly, the government

power to veto naturalisation or revoke naturalised

nationalities based upon rather broad criteria provides

opportunity for unscrupulous regime to selectively target

individual who displease the existing administration.

1.4. The concept of Dual Nationality

1.4.1. The meaning of dual Nationality

Dual nationality, also referred to as multiple nationalities, is

the legal status held by a person simultaneously in two or

more States. It can be acquired at birth in connection with

naturalization of immigrants in their country of residence or

with the reacquisition of nationality of expatriates or ethnic

minorities in their homeland. Dual citizenship is sometimes

incorrectly used synonymously with dual or multiple

nationalities. However, while nationality refers to the

membership and subjection to State law and power,

citizenship refers to the notion of collective selfdetermination,

the freedoms, and rights guaranteed by

membership in a political community. Thus the term

multiple nationalities refers only to the legal status in several

States and does not specify the rights and obligations a

person holds vis-à-vis the state of second or third nationality

where the person does not currently reside. Some States

distinguish between citizenship that can only be held by

residents and nationality that may also be held by expatriates

but without granting any political rights. For migrants or and

those in diaspora, dual citizenship has several meanings. The

original passport is a symbol of membership of another State

than that of residence. This is why a demand for

renunciation of the other citizenship in relation with

naturalization poses a real obstacle especially for first

generation migrants. A second or third citizenship is also an

important asset in the quest for free mobility and access to

jobs, education, and social security benefits. If the

citizenship in the country of residence is revoked, for

instance, due to a criminal offence, then the dual passport

holder can be deported.

1.4.2. The Complications of Restricting Dual Nationality

The negative implications of restricting Cameroonian

nationals from acquiring and retaining foreign nationality

extent a broad and deep set of predicaments which take form

across a spectrum of scales stretching from personal, family

trauma to macroeconomic trends of the country as a whole.

This phenomenon of dual nationality have caused

Cameroonian wgi immigrant to foreign country, but you do

not want to lose the native nationality, are limited by their

inability to adopt a second nationality. Also, Cameroonian

immigrants to foreign countries who embraces the benefit of

taking their adopted homes nationality are reticent in their

ability to return to Cameroon with the skill and prosperity

they have accumulated while abroad due to the loss of their

original Cameroonian nationality. Many ramifications have

affected the evolution and span up the operation of the

principle of Dual Nationality in Cameroon. These

complications varied from the legal, economic, political and

even social.

1.4.2.1. Legal Complications of Dual Nationality

The legal complications of prohibiting dual nationality in

Cameroon are amongst the most explicit consequences and

the most primary act in which most Cameroonian considered

it as most severe but also more nebulous detriment. This can

be seen from the various problems that can be faced when

applying the principle. For instance, limitations on

Cameroonian immigrants who choose not to become

naturalised citizens of their destination country will be

addressed with regards to the effect those restriction have on

hindering economic and educational success in the

destination country. Similarly, the legal complications that

forfeiting Cameroonian nationality has on voting and

domestic property holding has acted as a dilemma to many

Cameroonian who intend acquiring dual nationality. When

the country discovered that a Cameroonian is in possession

of dual nationality, such a person losses all participatory

political rights stipulated in our legal texts as everyone

having that right to vote being a fundamental and cit izenship

obligations.

1.4.2.2. Economic Implications

In today?s increasingly interconnected world economic

environment, each country?s citizens must operate within an

international market place that is characterised by a high

tightened levels of trade, manufacturing and service sectors

that span countries and continents at a time, and largemigration,

both to developed countries and developing ones.

Giving this progression, the ability of one citizen is to

integrate directly into the global economy; including their

ability to follow the demand of skills to whichever

geographical locations offers them the most robust

opportunity. The importance of increasing globalisation and

the economically motivated migration that helps underpin it,

in a common argument for allowing dual nationality. For

example, this theme plays a primary in the major Australian

Parliamentary assessment of permitting native Australians to

acquire a second nationality. Such a situation of Dual

Nationality has to be encouraged in Cameroon for the

purpose of economic trend. Prohibiting Dual nationality is

exactly the pinnacle of causing detriment to the economic

sector.

1.4.2.2.1. The situation of immigration and Remittances

The Cameroon economy does not fulfil its responsibility to

provide employment, especially to the young, recently

graduated individuals, or for elevating the standard of living

for the population as a whole. In order to remedy such a

situation, many native Cameroonians have turned to

immigration to the more developed economies as a means to

elevate their standard of living and their basics means of

livelihood. This benefit that individual acquire from

immigration constitute a significant monetary flow back to

the immigrant?s family. Accumulated over the large

numbers of immigrants mentioned above, these remittances

can provide valuable source of foreign currency for the

home country?s economy. Given the significant benefits that

remittances can provide in improving the lives of a nation?s

poor and in stimulating macroeconomic growth, it thus

seems especially relevant for developing nations to

encourage and facilitate the immigration and foreign

employment for such remittances. Considering the difficulty

of obtaining immigration to developed nation, retaining such

residency stands a high priority. Perhaps more importantly,

obtaining naturalised citizenship in a destination country can

enable or speed the ability to support immigration of family

member to share in the enhanced of economic opportunities.

Cameroonian in order to gain access to employment in the

developed well have to take pragmatic, severe and even

unavoidable steps in order to forfeit their original

Cameroonian nationality. The fact that Cameroonian

residing abroad have take all it takes to send money to their

loves ones back home only in the detriment of forfeiting

their original nationality. This is really a painful element to

Cameroonians living in the developed countries that have to

change their nationality of origin in order to have some

financial gains so as to help their families back at home, and

once they do this, they forfeit their Cameroonian nationality.

1.4.2.2.2. The problem of reinvestment

Cameroonian immigrants to developed nations who wish to

keep their native nationality are placed at a strategic

disadvantage in their destination nations? economies. This

disadvantage can translate directly to hinder ability to

succeed professionally, meaning that Cameroonian

immigrants are likely to have not just reduced incomes, but

less of the advanced expertise and capital accumulation that

they could then bring back to Cameroon. Also, and

potentially more severe, Cameroonian immigrants who

assume the nationality of their destination country face

significantly increased difficulties in reinvesting their

foreign economic gains into the Cameroonian economy.

Though foreign property ownership is technically recognised

in Cameroon, the dysfunctional judiciary and administration

which handle property matters make such investment

precarious.

1.4.2.3. Social Implications

Beyond the legal and economic ramifications that prohibit

Cameroon dual nationality, the nationality law also carries

frequent consequences for the functioning of the

Cameroonian society. Mandating singular possession of

Cameroonian nationality can limit the ability of native

Cameroonians to obtain world-class education, or for those

who do it, can discourage their return, resulting in a brain

drain that deprived Cameroon society of essentials

professionals. Children born of parents from different

nationalities must choose an allegiance through one parent

over that of another. Similarly, the need for immigrants to

choose between their native Cameroon and the potential

prosperity oftheir destination country can create

misperceptions of having forsaken their homeland and

generate a division of isolation despite deep and continue

feelings of loyalty.

1.4.2.3.1. Advanced Education

While Cameroon certainly does maintain institutions of

higher learning, there is little argument that can be made for

the quality of Cameroon?s universities being equivalent to

the world-class elite institutions. As a simple demonstration

of this, note that no Cameroonian universities are among the

top 500 in the Shanghai rankings for top world universities.

Thus, for talented Cameroon students aspiring to the highest

peaks of academic excellence, the prospect of immigration

becomes a necessity. As with the limitations born of foreign

citizenship discussed with regard to occupation, being a

foreign national carries additional restrictions for pursuing

higher education in nations with elite institutions. Yet the

necessity of forfeiting their native nationality may deter

Cameroonian immigrants from seeking their destination

country?s nationality, and so force them to pursue education

at a distinct disadvantage-potentially driving them to lower

calibre universities or wholly deterring them from pursuing

additional higher education. Therefore, many native

Cameroonian pursuing higher educations? abroad may view

the advantages of becoming naturalised citizens of their

country of destination as significant enough to warrant the

sacrifice of their native Cameroonian nationality. Similarly,

the loss of their native nationality creates a serious obstacle

to Cameroon following the completion of their education. In

the United States, there is the possibility for immigrants with

advanced education to be given preference of obtaining

permanent residency. Instead, the policy of singlenationality

currently required by Cameroonian nationality

law directly discourages such return. Beside the economic

constraints of the Cameroon nationality law, the law can also

prove seriously detrimental to the strength of civil society in

the homeland by depriving the society of the doctors,

lawyers, scientists, and engineers needed to stimulate growth and improve living conditions. Cameroon too offers a vivid

demonstration of this, with 19% of Cameroon trained nurses

and up to 45% of Cameroon-trained physicians immigrated

to other nations. The aspect of brain drained has an effect of

prohibiting dual nationality, the current Cameroonian

nationality law also generates a more personal problem in

the society especially when it comes to children born from

bi-national marriages. Such a problem occurs when children

are born from parents of bi-national, when it comes it aspect

of denunciation of the marriage, there is a great bi-national

dilemma of the children to acquire a single nationality.

1.4.2.3.2. The Mentality of Forsaking Homeland

Even though the raison d?être why Cameroonian immigrants

forfeits their native nationality in favour of those of their

countries of destination is economical and educational, the

impact of such forfeiture on their relationship with the native

land can be significant. Such situation of forfeiture has

created some sought of emotional rift between the

immigrants and their families since it has exacerbated the

inherent physical separation. The fact there is the Cameroon

nationality law gives the possibility of a Cameroon to forfeit

his nationality of origin if he acquires a foreign nationality

can provoked a sense of emotional and intellectual isolation

from their homeland. With that restriction of the legal rights,

and no longer able to vote in the country of their birth,

Cameroonian immigrants may resign themselves to the

imposed isolation of their homeland. That sense of mental

and emotional that the Cameroon nationality law poses to

disconnect someone from homeland, thus makes the

livelihood of returning home far lower and this can create a

great impact to which such immigrants can continue to have

with their families back home, and this may affect the

degree of remittances send home.

1.4.2.4. Political Implications

The fact that economic ramifications and social

complications on dual nationality may be heavy on the

immigrants, the pro and cons of dual nationality in the

political extent can be heavier. Once a Cameroonian has

naturalised in the country of destination, such a person loss

all participatory political privileges, most especially and

specifically, the right to vote. For a society in which political

apathy runs rampant and the validity of elections is routinely

questionable, such a sacrifice may appear minor to anyone

contemplating naturalisation. It becomes more complicated

when the immigrants discovered that denouncing

Cameroonian nationality and maintaining that of destination

will be more economical and advantageous to him, he or she

will have no option of denouncing its Cameroonian

nationality. The question here will be can Cameroonian

desire to retain his political rights when there is the

possibility of naturalisation in the country of destination?

This aspect of the nationality law has cause lots of

controversies when it comes to the democratic participation

of the activities of the country. As a result, some

Cameroonian expatriates would not be able to influence

items with potentially far greater immediate impact to their

lives, such as the tax rates, local administration,

transportation plans, education policies and a host of other

matters settled by, or at least subject to, the ballot box of

their destination country. This aspect of loss of political

rights is contrasted to the relative responsiveness presents in

the Cameroonian democratic process; this marks a grave

sacrifice for immigrants who desire to retain their native

nationality. Another political implication from this concept

of dual nationality can stem from the fact that the prohibition

of dual nationality can make an individual to forfeit its

Cameroonian nationality due to the advantages that can

associated with naturalisation. This impact can be felt

greatly on the macroscopic level of the society; it can help to

deprive the Cameroonian society of some vital demographic

elements necessary to support a robust democracy. This can

be ascertain from the point that most Cameroonian

immigrants who become naturalised citizens in their

destination country are likely to be disproportionately welleducated.

These well-educated professionals are often

considered to be among the strongest counterpoints to

malfeasance by the government elite and their diminished

presence may enable increased corruption and infringements

on human rights and the democratic process. One can say

that the scales of corruption, bureaucratic inefficiency and

opacity, and human rights violations present in Cameroon,

could be argued that the policy of prohibiting dualcitizenships

contribute to such ills.

Conclusion

The Cameroonian nationality law that prohibits dual

citizenship can be considered as a detrimental force that

negatively affects both the immigrants from Cameroon and

those remaining at home. In the most simply form, the

removal of this detrimental force can help to eliminate the

negative implications arising from it. It is important to note

that removing this obstacle of mandatory single nationality

will have some potential and positive impact to the

contribution that this may bring. For some of the dilemmas,

the prohibition of dual nationality stands as the single of a

serious problem, thus revocation of that prohibition can help

in solving such a problem. Encouraging dual nationality will

also act as catalyst for bi-national children, who will no

longer face that painful decision of choosing one parent?s

nationality over the other. Similarly, Cameroonian

immigrating to developed countries will not have to forgo

their voting rights in Cameroon in order to obtain those

rights in their destination country. Allowing dual nationality

will remove an active warning to reintegration and

repatriation that makes the problem of brain drain more

severe. The reason here is that, prohibiting dual nationality

is one of many causes leading to the complicated effects of

brain drain. In a nutshell, removing the prohibition of dual

nationality will not transform Cameroon into a successful

economic nation, but it will improve its ability to become an

emerging economy. Thus, considering the numerous benefits

dual nationality brings to the population of the country, the

Cameroon government should quickly embarked on a path

towards the encouragement of dual nationality without

delay.

