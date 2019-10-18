The complexities of citizenship and nationality under Cameroonian law

Abstract : In the light of globalisation and economic trends of our nationality law, economic integration and increase in migration with the idea of citizenship continue to decrease. Especially considering the ease on the international travel to that of decades previous, the prospect of individuals possessing multiples citizenship simultaneously has become increasingly.
With the advent of globalisation, the notion or possibility of citizens possessing global citizenship has been in the rise. To this effect, modern statistics has demonstrated the undeniable presence of individuals who may call two countries home. This, in turn, has led to the increase interest in the possibility of immigrants to hold dual nationality and, where a country?s policy currently prohibits such dual citizenship, a perfect and encouraging factor to make the
concept of nationality law a reality in the global scene.
As a result of this, the general world trend is towards a more open citizenship regime in which increasing numbers of countries allow their citizens to possess the nationality of another country. The situation of double citizenship is look in a different perspective under the Cameroon nationality law. Notably, Cameroonian Nationality Law is exclusive, in the acquiring of a foreign citizenship automatically cause for loss of Cameroonian Nationality and this phenomenon has created lots of implication on the Cameroonian society from the economic, social, political and even cultural denominations.
Keywords: Complexities, Citinzenship, Nationality, Cameroonian, Law
Introduction The terms citizenship and nationality are different in a technical legal sense. While essentially the same concept, they reflect two different legal frameworks. Both terms identify the legal status of an individual in the light of his or her state membership. However, the term citizenship is confined mostly to domestic legal forums, and the term nationality to the international law forum. As Weis states, Conceptually and linguistically, the terms emphasize two different aspects of the same notion “Nationality” stresses the international, “citizenship” the national, municipal aspect. To this extent, they are generalizing concepts. While citizenship describes the technical legal relationship between the individual and the polity, it is more than a merely descriptive category. It is a normative project whereby social membership becomes increasingly comprehensive and open ended. At the beginning of the twenty-first century, however, there has been considerable debate about the continued viability and future directions of this project. Citizenship represents cohesion in a world increasingly characterized by fragmentation.
As such, citizenship is drawn upon both in critique of contemporary individualism and in some altered form as a possible counterpoint to it. This stands in contrast to an earlier, confident, even triumphalist discourse of citizenship as emancipation. Though often talked about as a singular concept, the term citizenship is used to describe a number of discrete but related phenomena surrounding the relationship between the individual and the polity. In this section, we are concentrating upon citizenship in two senses. The first is citizenship as a legal status the question as to whom the state recognizes as a citizen and so the formal basis for the rights and responsibilities of the individual in the state. The second is a broader view of citizenship as the collection of rights, duties, and opportunities for participation which define the extent of socio-political membership within a community. It is broader than legal status because it looks beyond it to the material circumstances of life within the polity, notably questions of social membership and substantive equality.
The legal rank of citizens in democratic societies is often intended to represent the progressive project of a broader conception of membership of the community. This is rarely achieved, however, as formal equality rarely embodies the need for substantial equality in social terms. Feminist and critical scholarship particularly, has highlighted the failure of gender and race-neutral conceptions such as citizenship to take account of the differences of individuals within communities. Citizenship as neither gender, class, nor race neutral, but affected by different groups? positions within nation states has been evident throughout the ages, and continues to be so. History, however, also relates a progression whereby our understanding of equality and membership has been challenged and expanded over time. There is, then, an inherent tension in the development of citizenship. The citizenship project is about the expansion of equality among citizens. Nevertheless, as equality is based upon membership, citizenship status forms the basis of an exclusive politics and identity.
At once anathema to the fulfilment of the citizenship project, they have also been essential to it as the sense of solidarity required for the development of modern citizenship is provided by the nation state. Globalization tears further at the tension within citizenship between membership and equality. Globalization emphasizes different identities of membership as the norm, according less reason to utilize a singular notion of citizenship, or a single legal status linking directly to the nation state, as a central concept in domestic and international law. Instead of identifying our rights and responsibilities by virtue of legal citizenship, our political, legal, and social rights and obligations could be determined through a myriad of alternative, non-nation state frameworks. In this context, then, citizenship is only generalized in establishing citizenship as a status upon which legal rights and responsibilities are often linked. These include political rights of voting and representation in democratic systems, legal rights of mobility and travel, and social rights such as welfare. Often, in the broader, non-legal sense of membership of community, which include expressions of membership or citizenship that are not only
provided to formal citizens such as paying taxation and other
social rights and duties, and issues concerning one?s self
identification the identity of citizenship. The definition of
citizenship in a domestic sense is linked to nationality and
international law. International law affirms that it is for each
state to determine who its nationals are. Domestic laws
about who is and who is not a citizen vary significantly, and
laws relating to citizenship in each of the different states are
also different. As a result, many people hold more than one
nationality by fulfilling the formal requirements for
citizenship in more than one domestic legal framework.
Nationality is important in international law in a variety of
contexts, including:
1. Entitlement to diplomatic protection;
2. State responsibility to another state for failing in its
duty to prevent certain wrongful acts committed by one
of its nationals extra-territorially;
3. State receipt of its own nationals. Paragraph 4 of article
12 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights of 1966 provides „No-one shall be arbitrarily
deprived of the right to enter his own country;
4. Nationality is said to import allegiance, and one of the
principal incidents of allegiance is the duty to perform
military service for the state to which allegiance is
owed;
5. A state has a general right, in the absence of a specific
treaty binding it to do so, to refuse to extradite its own
nationals to another state requesting surrender.
6. Enemy status in time of war may be determined by the
nationality of the person concerned; and
7. States may frequently exercise criminal or other
jurisdiction on the basis of nationality.
As the preliminary report on Women?s Equality and
Nationality in International Law explains, „nationality
secures rights for the individual by linking her to the state
and forging a link between individual and state; nationality
makes one?s state interference with the national of another a
violation of the other state?s sovereignty.?
1.0. Definition of Citizenship under Cameroon Law
As inscribe by both laws, Cameroon citizenship is defined
by Law No.68-DF-3 as solely nationality. The 1968
nationality law does not define the term citizenship, but for
the sake of this article, it will be regarded as nationality.
1.1. How Citizenship is obtained
There are principal methods of obtaining Cameroonian
nationality: birth, marriage, and naturalization. Of these
three, the oldest is birth which follow a jus sanguine a
descent-based definition of nationality. For obtaining the
nationality by birth, the Cameroonian law examines those
children born in marriage and those out of marriage.
1.1.1. Nationality by Birth
The most straightforward method of obtaining a nationality
by birth is when the child is born by both parents, both of
whom are Cameroonian nationals. Similarly a child born
legitimately to at least one parent of Cameroonian
nationality is also eligible to claim Cameroonian nationality.
For a child born illegitimately, Cameroon nationality is
obtain if the parent to whom the connection is first
established is a Cameroonian national, or, in the case that the
first established parents has no or unknown nationality if the
second-established parent has Cameroon nationality. A
legitimate child if born in Cameroon is also eligible for
Cameroon nationality with at least one of the child?s parent,
though of foreign nationals, was also born in Cameroon,
while an illegitimate child can also claim Cameroon
nationality only if the first-established, foreign nationals
were born in Cameroon.
1.1.2. Nationality by Marriage
This type of nationality can be obtained when a foreign
woman marries a national of any of the States. The
individual may expressly request to acquire a nationality of
the State at the time of celebration of the marriage. So on the
occasion of marriage, a woman whose national law permits
her to retain her nationality of origin may declare at the time
of celebration of the marriage and in the form prescribed by
law, signs before the judge or president of the Civil Court at
the chief town of the sub-division in which the declarant
resides, that she declines the Nationality of the residing
state. This therefore implies that the court or the law in the
country in which the foreigner intends to get married gives
her the possibility to retain the nationality of her country of
origin or acquire that of the state in which she is getting
married. It is normal that a woman once married,
automatically retains the name of her husband and any child
born in the course of this marriage obtains the nationality of
the father. A woman may decide to retain her nationality at
birth or may in turn become a national of the country in
which the marriage is celebrated.
1.1.3. Nationality by Naturalization
Cameroon nationality may be acquired by foreign citizens
who have met the minimum residency requirements within
Cameroon, are judged to meet character and health standards
and whose main interest are based in Cameroon. This
acquisition is provided by government decree and as such is
ultimately subject to government approval. The
naturalization process may be simplified for foreign
nationals that have married a Cameroon national woman,
were born in Cameroon, have rendered exceptional services
to Cameroon or whose naturalization would be highly
advantageous for the state. Similarly, children born in
Cameroon by foreign parents or adopted by Cameroon
parents may adopt Cameroon nationality at majority if
residency requirements are met. can also obtain nationality
by naturalization
1.2. Loss and Forfeiture of Cameroonian of Nationality
Limitations on the freedom of Cameroon to determine their
nationals are most notably recognized in the international
literature and jurisprudence on the loss and deprivation of
nationality. There are three main ways someone can loss or
forfeit a Cameroonian nationality: acquisition of a foreign
nationality, voluntary renunciation and by government
decree.
1.2.1. The Acquisition of a Foreign Nationality
An individual residing in Cameroon who willingly acquires
the citizenship of another state automatically loses the
Cameroon nationality. This imminently implies that any
Cameroon immigrant who becomes a naturalized citizen of a
foreign state automatically loses its Cameroonian
nationality. Also, children of parents of different
nationalities are ask to chose a given nationality upon age of
majority. The law in Cameroon forbid an individual to retain
more than one nationality.
1.2.2. Voluntary Renunciation of Nationality
Cameroon nationality law also gives the possibility to
individual residing in Cameroon to renounce his or her
nationality. A good example is the situation where a
Cameroon national gets married to a foreign national, such a
person can renounce his or her Cameroon citizenship in
order to acquire the foreign one upon marriage.
1.2.3. Government Decree
A Cameroonian may lose his or her Cameroonian nationality
if he or she continues to work in an international
organisation or foreign body despite an order by the
Cameroonian government to resign it. For those
Cameroonian nationals who have gained the said nationality
through marriage or naturalisation within the previous 10
years, the government may revoked their nationality by
decree if the individual in question has committed a criminal
act against the security of the state.
1.3. Discriminating Aspect of Cameroon Nationality Law
The use of the word legitimate and illegitimate is not only
old-fashioned but also offeive to the dignity of children.
Whether a child is born of married or unmarried, parents
should have no consequences in determining the nationality
issue. Children have no choice in determining which home
they are born into, and as innocent creature of mankind,
should not be labelled and categorised differently, with
separate rights and privileges. Also, because of the emphasis
on which parental connection is established first in the case
of illegitimate children, the nationality law clearly
discriminates against children born to Cameroonian Fathers
and foreign mothers. In cases in which the father and the
mother may be estranged, the connection of a child to its
mother is almost certain to take place prior to the connection
of the father. The nationality law can be seen as
discriminatory to bi-national children in general. This is
because when one of the parents are Cameroonian, the law
forces them to choose between the nationality of their father
or of their mother, even in the case the child is born
legitimately born and is found in Cameroon. The ability of
government to waive naturalisation requirements for
individuals who have done great service to the state or
would notably benefit the state naturally encourages a
disapropriationate favour to be placed upon individual
friendly with the regime in power. Similarly, the government
power to veto naturalisation or revoke naturalised
nationalities based upon rather broad criteria provides
opportunity for unscrupulous regime to selectively target
individual who displease the existing administration.
1.4. The concept of Dual Nationality
1.4.1. The meaning of dual Nationality
Dual nationality, also referred to as multiple nationalities, is
the legal status held by a person simultaneously in two or
more States. It can be acquired at birth in connection with
naturalization of immigrants in their country of residence or
with the reacquisition of nationality of expatriates or ethnic
minorities in their homeland. Dual citizenship is sometimes
incorrectly used synonymously with dual or multiple
nationalities. However, while nationality refers to the
membership and subjection to State law and power,
citizenship refers to the notion of collective selfdetermination,
the freedoms, and rights guaranteed by
membership in a political community. Thus the term
multiple nationalities refers only to the legal status in several
States and does not specify the rights and obligations a
person holds vis-à-vis the state of second or third nationality
where the person does not currently reside. Some States
distinguish between citizenship that can only be held by
residents and nationality that may also be held by expatriates
but without granting any political rights. For migrants or and
those in diaspora, dual citizenship has several meanings. The
original passport is a symbol of membership of another State
than that of residence. This is why a demand for
renunciation of the other citizenship in relation with
naturalization poses a real obstacle especially for first
generation migrants. A second or third citizenship is also an
important asset in the quest for free mobility and access to
jobs, education, and social security benefits. If the
citizenship in the country of residence is revoked, for
instance, due to a criminal offence, then the dual passport
holder can be deported.
1.4.2. The Complications of Restricting Dual Nationality
The negative implications of restricting Cameroonian
nationals from acquiring and retaining foreign nationality
extent a broad and deep set of predicaments which take form
across a spectrum of scales stretching from personal, family
trauma to macroeconomic trends of the country as a whole.
This phenomenon of dual nationality have caused
Cameroonian wgi immigrant to foreign country, but you do
not want to lose the native nationality, are limited by their
inability to adopt a second nationality. Also, Cameroonian
immigrants to foreign countries who embraces the benefit of
taking their adopted homes nationality are reticent in their
ability to return to Cameroon with the skill and prosperity
they have accumulated while abroad due to the loss of their
original Cameroonian nationality. Many ramifications have
affected the evolution and span up the operation of the
principle of Dual Nationality in Cameroon. These
complications varied from the legal, economic, political and
even social.
1.4.2.1. Legal Complications of Dual Nationality
The legal complications of prohibiting dual nationality in
Cameroon are amongst the most explicit consequences and
the most primary act in which most Cameroonian considered
it as most severe but also more nebulous detriment. This can
be seen from the various problems that can be faced when
applying the principle. For instance, limitations on
Cameroonian immigrants who choose not to become
naturalised citizens of their destination country will be
addressed with regards to the effect those restriction have on
hindering economic and educational success in the
destination country. Similarly, the legal complications that
forfeiting Cameroonian nationality has on voting and
domestic property holding has acted as a dilemma to many
Cameroonian who intend acquiring dual nationality. When
the country discovered that a Cameroonian is in possession
of dual nationality, such a person losses all participatory
political rights stipulated in our legal texts as everyone
having that right to vote being a fundamental and cit izenship
obligations.
1.4.2.2. Economic Implications
In today?s increasingly interconnected world economic
environment, each country?s citizens must operate within an
international market place that is characterised by a high
tightened levels of trade, manufacturing and service sectors
that span countries and continents at a time, and largemigration,
both to developed countries and developing ones.
Giving this progression, the ability of one citizen is to
integrate directly into the global economy; including their
ability to follow the demand of skills to whichever
geographical locations offers them the most robust
opportunity. The importance of increasing globalisation and
the economically motivated migration that helps underpin it,
in a common argument for allowing dual nationality. For
example, this theme plays a primary in the major Australian
Parliamentary assessment of permitting native Australians to
acquire a second nationality. Such a situation of Dual
Nationality has to be encouraged in Cameroon for the
purpose of economic trend. Prohibiting Dual nationality is
exactly the pinnacle of causing detriment to the economic
sector.
1.4.2.2.1. The situation of immigration and Remittances
The Cameroon economy does not fulfil its responsibility to
provide employment, especially to the young, recently
graduated individuals, or for elevating the standard of living
for the population as a whole. In order to remedy such a
situation, many native Cameroonians have turned to
immigration to the more developed economies as a means to
elevate their standard of living and their basics means of
livelihood. This benefit that individual acquire from
immigration constitute a significant monetary flow back to
the immigrant?s family. Accumulated over the large
numbers of immigrants mentioned above, these remittances
can provide valuable source of foreign currency for the
home country?s economy. Given the significant benefits that
remittances can provide in improving the lives of a nation?s
poor and in stimulating macroeconomic growth, it thus
seems especially relevant for developing nations to
encourage and facilitate the immigration and foreign
employment for such remittances. Considering the difficulty
of obtaining immigration to developed nation, retaining such
residency stands a high priority. Perhaps more importantly,
obtaining naturalised citizenship in a destination country can
enable or speed the ability to support immigration of family
member to share in the enhanced of economic opportunities.
Cameroonian in order to gain access to employment in the
developed well have to take pragmatic, severe and even
unavoidable steps in order to forfeit their original
Cameroonian nationality. The fact that Cameroonian
residing abroad have take all it takes to send money to their
loves ones back home only in the detriment of forfeiting
their original nationality. This is really a painful element to
Cameroonians living in the developed countries that have to
change their nationality of origin in order to have some
financial gains so as to help their families back at home, and
once they do this, they forfeit their Cameroonian nationality.
1.4.2.2.2. The problem of reinvestment
Cameroonian immigrants to developed nations who wish to
keep their native nationality are placed at a strategic
disadvantage in their destination nations? economies. This
disadvantage can translate directly to hinder ability to
succeed professionally, meaning that Cameroonian
immigrants are likely to have not just reduced incomes, but
less of the advanced expertise and capital accumulation that
they could then bring back to Cameroon. Also, and
potentially more severe, Cameroonian immigrants who
assume the nationality of their destination country face
significantly increased difficulties in reinvesting their
foreign economic gains into the Cameroonian economy.
Though foreign property ownership is technically recognised
in Cameroon, the dysfunctional judiciary and administration
which handle property matters make such investment
precarious.
1.4.2.3. Social Implications
Beyond the legal and economic ramifications that prohibit
Cameroon dual nationality, the nationality law also carries
frequent consequences for the functioning of the
Cameroonian society. Mandating singular possession of
Cameroonian nationality can limit the ability of native
Cameroonians to obtain world-class education, or for those
who do it, can discourage their return, resulting in a brain
drain that deprived Cameroon society of essentials
professionals. Children born of parents from different
nationalities must choose an allegiance through one parent
over that of another. Similarly, the need for immigrants to
choose between their native Cameroon and the potential
prosperity oftheir destination country can create
misperceptions of having forsaken their homeland and
generate a division of isolation despite deep and continue
feelings of loyalty.
1.4.2.3.1. Advanced Education
While Cameroon certainly does maintain institutions of
higher learning, there is little argument that can be made for
the quality of Cameroon?s universities being equivalent to
the world-class elite institutions. As a simple demonstration
of this, note that no Cameroonian universities are among the
top 500 in the Shanghai rankings for top world universities.
Thus, for talented Cameroon students aspiring to the highest
peaks of academic excellence, the prospect of immigration
becomes a necessity. As with the limitations born of foreign
citizenship discussed with regard to occupation, being a
foreign national carries additional restrictions for pursuing
higher education in nations with elite institutions. Yet the
necessity of forfeiting their native nationality may deter
Cameroonian immigrants from seeking their destination
country?s nationality, and so force them to pursue education
at a distinct disadvantage-potentially driving them to lower
calibre universities or wholly deterring them from pursuing
additional higher education. Therefore, many native
Cameroonian pursuing higher educations? abroad may view
the advantages of becoming naturalised citizens of their
country of destination as significant enough to warrant the
sacrifice of their native Cameroonian nationality. Similarly,
the loss of their native nationality creates a serious obstacle
to Cameroon following the completion of their education. In
the United States, there is the possibility for immigrants with
advanced education to be given preference of obtaining
permanent residency. Instead, the policy of singlenationality
currently required by Cameroonian nationality
law directly discourages such return. Beside the economic
constraints of the Cameroon nationality law, the law can also
prove seriously detrimental to the strength of civil society in
the homeland by depriving the society of the doctors,
lawyers, scientists, and engineers needed to stimulate growth and improve living conditions. Cameroon too offers a vivid
demonstration of this, with 19% of Cameroon trained nurses
and up to 45% of Cameroon-trained physicians immigrated
to other nations. The aspect of brain drained has an effect of
prohibiting dual nationality, the current Cameroonian
nationality law also generates a more personal problem in
the society especially when it comes to children born from
bi-national marriages. Such a problem occurs when children
are born from parents of bi-national, when it comes it aspect
of denunciation of the marriage, there is a great bi-national
dilemma of the children to acquire a single nationality.
1.4.2.3.2. The Mentality of Forsaking Homeland
Even though the raison d?être why Cameroonian immigrants
forfeits their native nationality in favour of those of their
countries of destination is economical and educational, the
impact of such forfeiture on their relationship with the native
land can be significant. Such situation of forfeiture has
created some sought of emotional rift between the
immigrants and their families since it has exacerbated the
inherent physical separation. The fact there is the Cameroon
nationality law gives the possibility of a Cameroon to forfeit
his nationality of origin if he acquires a foreign nationality
can provoked a sense of emotional and intellectual isolation
from their homeland. With that restriction of the legal rights,
and no longer able to vote in the country of their birth,
Cameroonian immigrants may resign themselves to the
imposed isolation of their homeland. That sense of mental
and emotional that the Cameroon nationality law poses to
disconnect someone from homeland, thus makes the
livelihood of returning home far lower and this can create a
great impact to which such immigrants can continue to have
with their families back home, and this may affect the
degree of remittances send home.
1.4.2.4. Political Implications
The fact that economic ramifications and social
complications on dual nationality may be heavy on the
immigrants, the pro and cons of dual nationality in the
political extent can be heavier. Once a Cameroonian has
naturalised in the country of destination, such a person loss
all participatory political privileges, most especially and
specifically, the right to vote. For a society in which political
apathy runs rampant and the validity of elections is routinely
questionable, such a sacrifice may appear minor to anyone
contemplating naturalisation. It becomes more complicated
when the immigrants discovered that denouncing
Cameroonian nationality and maintaining that of destination
will be more economical and advantageous to him, he or she
will have no option of denouncing its Cameroonian
nationality. The question here will be can Cameroonian
desire to retain his political rights when there is the
possibility of naturalisation in the country of destination?
This aspect of the nationality law has cause lots of
controversies when it comes to the democratic participation
of the activities of the country. As a result, some
Cameroonian expatriates would not be able to influence
items with potentially far greater immediate impact to their
lives, such as the tax rates, local administration,
transportation plans, education policies and a host of other
matters settled by, or at least subject to, the ballot box of
their destination country. This aspect of loss of political
rights is contrasted to the relative responsiveness presents in
the Cameroonian democratic process; this marks a grave
sacrifice for immigrants who desire to retain their native
nationality. Another political implication from this concept
of dual nationality can stem from the fact that the prohibition
of dual nationality can make an individual to forfeit its
Cameroonian nationality due to the advantages that can
associated with naturalisation. This impact can be felt
greatly on the macroscopic level of the society; it can help to
deprive the Cameroonian society of some vital demographic
elements necessary to support a robust democracy. This can
be ascertain from the point that most Cameroonian
immigrants who become naturalised citizens in their
destination country are likely to be disproportionately welleducated.
These well-educated professionals are often
considered to be among the strongest counterpoints to
malfeasance by the government elite and their diminished
presence may enable increased corruption and infringements
on human rights and the democratic process. One can say
that the scales of corruption, bureaucratic inefficiency and
opacity, and human rights violations present in Cameroon,
could be argued that the policy of prohibiting dualcitizenships
contribute to such ills.
Conclusion
The Cameroonian nationality law that prohibits dual
citizenship can be considered as a detrimental force that
negatively affects both the immigrants from Cameroon and
those remaining at home. In the most simply form, the
removal of this detrimental force can help to eliminate the
negative implications arising from it. It is important to note
that removing this obstacle of mandatory single nationality
will have some potential and positive impact to the
contribution that this may bring. For some of the dilemmas,
the prohibition of dual nationality stands as the single of a
serious problem, thus revocation of that prohibition can help
in solving such a problem. Encouraging dual nationality will
also act as catalyst for bi-national children, who will no
longer face that painful decision of choosing one parent?s
nationality over the other. Similarly, Cameroonian
immigrating to developed countries will not have to forgo
their voting rights in Cameroon in order to obtain those
rights in their destination country. Allowing dual nationality
will remove an active warning to reintegration and
repatriation that makes the problem of brain drain more
severe. The reason here is that, prohibiting dual nationality
is one of many causes leading to the complicated effects of
brain drain. In a nutshell, removing the prohibition of dual
nationality will not transform Cameroon into a successful
economic nation, but it will improve its ability to become an
emerging economy. Thus, considering the numerous benefits
dual nationality brings to the population of the country, the
Cameroon government should quickly embarked on a path
towards the encouragement of dual nationality without
delay.
