The displaced Cameroonian who became a machine prototype expert [+video]

Deutsche Welle | Awah Blaise Chi makes prototypes of heavy machinery using various types of materials. The young man was forced to flee his home in Bamenda due to Cameroon’s Anglophone conflict. He now lives in another city, where he teaches prototyping and tries to fulfil his dreams.

Blaise’s work is impressive. The 18-year-old is an expert at prototyping. This piece was made from plywood, syringes, and drip cables. Blaise is a victim of the Anglophone conflict in Cameroon. He had to flee Bamenda. The young man survives on donations and a small allowance.

Blaise has set up a workshop to teach other young people. Blaise dreams of becoming an entrepreneur in Cameroon. He wants to manufacture heavy machinery and aircraft and teach young people how to produce them,.