The final 10 African POTY nominees

KickOff | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the final 10 nominees for the 2019 African Player of the Year for the 28th edition of the annual awards.

After an initial list of 30 African superstars, CAF has released 10 finalists decided by an in-house committee and a panel of media experts around the continent.

Mohamed Salah, who’s lifted the last two titles is once again amongst the favourites, along with Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez and Senegal ace Sadio Mane.

The final lists of the Women’s Player of the Year and the coaching categories were also finalised, with Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and star player Thembi Kgatlana making the final list.

2019 CAF nominees in full:

Women’s Player of the Year:

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Interclubs Player of the Year

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Christian Gross (Switzerland – Zamalek)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

Nicolas Dupuis (France – Madagascar)

Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Côte d’Ivoire)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Côte d’Ivoire

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

The award winners for each category will be announced during the CAF Awards ceremony on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.