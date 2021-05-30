The Highest (And Lowest) Paid World Leaders

Share Facebook

Does it pay to be a world leader?

Zippia | No one can deny that being the head of government or head of state comes with a hefty list of responsibilities. However, in most of the world it also comes with a hefty salary.

President Joe Biden, who was elected as the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020, will earn a fixed salary of $400,000—just like every other President since 2001.

Yet, despite a salary that is over 4x that of the national median income, it doesn’t even place Biden in the top 10 of highest paid world leaders.

We scoured data from the International Monetary Fund and the CIA World Factbook to find where the highest paid head of states and world leaders reside. The results? It helps to have a crown.

Countries With The Highest Paid World Leaders

Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Brunei Kuwait United Kingdom Thailand Eswatini Monaco Qatar Norway

All of these countries have a world leader or head of state earning far more than the President’s annual salary of $400,000. Keep reading to see how much these well-paid leaders are pulling in– and a little more about the individual making bank. Or you can skip to the bottom to see three countries being in charge means you’re earning absolutely nothing!

1. SAUDI ARABIA – KING SALMAN OF SAUDI ARABIA

Income: $9,600,000,000

Title: King

King Salman of Saudi Arabia earns a royal allowance with a staggering number of zeroes for serving as Saudi Arabia’s head of state. The average household income of $24,980 is dwarfed by the royal’s salary.

2. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – KHALIFA BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN

Income: $4,608,273,000

Title: President

The UAE borders Saudi Arabia and is a federation made up of oil-rich countries ruled by their own hereditary monarchs. Unsurprisingly the current president of the federation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan us extremely well-compensated.

3. BRUNEI – HASSANAL BOLKIAH

Income: $1,986,768,000

Title: Sultan

Hassanal is one of the last absolute monarchs in the world (along with eSwatini, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Vatican City, and the United Arab Emirates.) Unsurprisingly, with all of that power he has the power to give himself a staggering paycheck.

4. KUWAIT – NAWAF AL-AHMAD AL-JABER AL-SABAH

Income: $165,000,000

Title: Emir

The current Emir of Kuwait has been in power since September 29th, 2020, meaning he hasn’t collected the full yearly royal allocation of $165,000,000.

5. UNITED KINGDOM – QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Income: $122,442,508

Title: Queen

Good old Queen Bess is a hard working monarch who still does daily engagements even at 94. However with a hefty royal grant of $122,442,508, no one can argue she isn’t paid well for it.

6. THAILAND – KING MAHA VAJIRALONGKORN

Income: $84,000,000

Title: King

Thailand is a beautiful, tropical country rich in history. It also has one of the richest paid monarchs in the world. Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn blends personal finances and public, making for a very lucrative living. When you consider the average Thai household only brings in $7,260 it is even more staggering.

7. ESWATINI – KING MSWATI III

Income: $56,051,336

Title: King

King Mswati II is another absolute monarch making an absolutely huge amount of money. King Mswati is notoriously private, with little known (or allowed to be known) about his personal life or the size of his family. However, with an income that high, I suspect it could support quite a large family.

8. MONACO – ALBERT II, PRINCE OF MONACO

Income: $52,063,000

Title: Prince

The tiny European country of Monaco is the second smallest country in the world, only the Vatican is smaller. While the country is roughly the size of New York’s Central Park, the paycheck is metaphorically a lot bigger. The current reigning Prince has an annual allotment of $52,063,000.

9. QATER – TAMIM BIN HAMAD AL THANI

Income: $36,000,000

Title: Emir

In 9th place for highest paid world leader is Qater Emir Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani. Qater is an extremely wealthy Gulf country and the Emir’s salary of $36,000,000 is in line with other, wealthy neighboring countries.

10. NORWAY – KING HARALD V OF NORWAY

Income: $33,237,000

Title: King

King Harvald V of Norway is a long life of Norwegian rulers getting paid quite a bit to wear the crown. Today in the Norwegian government, the king is a largely ceremonial role. The Prime Minister and parliament do the real heavy lifting. But don’t feel too bad, the Prime Minister still earns 210,714 in US dollars annually, over double the Norwegian household income.

IT’S GOOD (MONEY) TO BE KING

Ruling a country, even as a figurehead or person whose face goes on stamps can’t be easy. However, it seems to come with a hefty salary to ease the burdens.

However, if you’re basing career choices solely on finances, most of the time government jobs pay less than those in the private sector. While making it to the top will grant you a substantial income well beyond your country’s median income, it takes a lot of work, quite a bit of luck, and sometimes the circumstances of your birth to get there.

Odds are better of getting in to med school.

Where are world leaders paid the least?

Iran – Supreme Liechtenstein – Prince Vatican City – Pope Cuba – President Laos – President Sao Tome and Príncipe – President Haiti – President Eritrea – President Guinea-Bissau – President Sri Lanka – President

You can a chart of how much each’s country’s head of state is pulling in, and where they are paid the least. Including 3 countries where leaders aren’t pulling in cash: