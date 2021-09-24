The ‘neglected crisis’ in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions [+video]

Share Facebook

FRANCE 24 | Our guest warns of a devastating crisis in Cameroon’s western Anglophone regions, where for five years the military has been fighting separatists who want to break away from the Francophone country. Education has been one of the main casualties, with separatists allegedly attacking thousands of teachers, students and parents as they enforce a boycott of schools. Meanwhile, Cameroon’s military is accused of killing civilians, razing homes and burning down villages. Human Rights Watch is calling for a response that focuses on dialogue and crimes perpetrated by both sides. The NGO’s senior researcher Ilaria Allegrozzi joined us for Perspective.