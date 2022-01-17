The pandemic has not killed the spirit of AFCON in Cameroon

CGTN | The global pandemic has restricted the number of traveling fans to Cameroon for the AFCON and even for home fans, strict protocols have kept many away from the stadiums. However, this has done little to kill tournament interest with supporters across Africa erupting in joy, agony, and sometimes disbelief as the action unfolds in Cameroon. CGTN’s Susan Mwongeli reports.
