Quartz | This documentary tells the story of Africa’s longest internet shutdown

The story of those days is now the subject of a new documentary from Blacked Out Africa, a collective that says it aims to make more documentaries about shutdowns in Africa. Blacked Out: The Shutdown recounts the details of the longest total internet blackout in Africa. Starting from Jan.

17 until April 20, officials in Cameroon cut off the internet without prior notice, while pressuring mobile operators to flick the switch off on their customers.

Through interviews with journalists, activists, innovators, and government officials, the 43-minute film also highlights how president Paul Biya’s government came to view the internet and social media as a “new form of terrorism.”

The story of those days is now the subject of a new documentary from Blacked Out Africa, a collective that says it aims to make more documentaries about shutdowns in Africa. Blacked Out: The Shutdown recounts the details of the longest total internet blackout in Africa.

Starting from Jan. 17 until April 20, officials in Cameroon cut off the internet without prior notice, while pressuring mobile operators to flick the switch off on their customers.

Through interviews with journalists, activists, innovators, and government officials, the 43-minute film also highlights how president Paul Biya’s government came to view the internet and social media as a “new form of terrorism.”