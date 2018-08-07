Quartz | This documentary tells the story of Africa’s longest internet shutdown
The story of those days is now the subject of a new documentary from Blacked Out Africa, a collective that says it aims to make more documentaries about shutdowns in Africa. Blacked Out: The Shutdown recounts the details of the longest total internet blackout in Africa. Starting from Jan.
17 until April 20, officials in Cameroon cut off the internet without prior notice, while pressuring mobile operators to flick the switch off on their customers.
Through interviews with journalists, activists, innovators, and government officials, the 43-minute film also highlights how president Paul Biya’s government came to view the internet and social media as a “new form of terrorism.”
I stopped watching for two reasons: after hearing the voice and a quote by the bigot called Trump who is condemning acts by authoritarian regimes except for North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia without forgetting his own actions since he came to power and also after hearing the voice of a child being exploited into reading something absolutely inappropriate for someone that obvious low age, whether true or false. That introduction alone tells me a lot about the ethics of whoever decided to put that crap together. The Cameroon public would have been better served if the author(s) would have adopted a more journalistic approach while realizing this so called documentary. If I had to vote using a 10-star system, my vote would be zero star.
Fools paradise.