Thousands of passports stolen at the Cameroonian embassy in Paris

Business in Cameroon | During the ransacking of the Cameroonian embassy in Paris last January 26, nearly 20,000 Cameroonian passports were stolen while other 900 passport files were stolen or destroyed, we learnt.
In addition, several hundred passports of all nationalities awaiting visas from Cameroon have also disappeared, as well as service stamps and other official documents. The Embassy’s computer system was also destroyed. A cash box plus the hard drives containing the video surveillance records were taken away.
According to a source at the Embassy who requested anonymity, the damage is considerable. The disappearance of hundreds of passports of all nationalities will put many visitors to Cameroon in difficulty and could fuel international traffic. The same source said it will take weeks for the consular services to restore the normal functioning of the institution.
The Embassy estimates that 50,000 Cameroonians are legally resident in France.
DF
Fraudulent embassy. Most of the passport belong to bulu beti fang jungle. They were intended for biz ask Amanda Manda , nyamding, nguini. They will tell you more about the evil plan of LRC
So what?
Compared to one person`s leg that was shot with a live bullet, which is greater
and who should cry more? `it will take weeks for the consular service……..`, but
it will have to take the rest of time, for those shot at, tear gassed etc, to gain
normal functioning. Did blood flow? It was a peacefull protest, but the mad
military owned by Mr. Biya alone, carried it to the level we see it today. That is
what everyone, had said about his 38 years of bad state management.
A new song `biya must go`, should take any next protest, direct to Etoudi. Then
and only then, shall LRC be free. He deserves it.
Else where, a military made up of intellectuals, would seize power, but the corrupt
and moronic sect in Cameroon, will see need to kill it`s own. Nyamfukas.
When are you comming to Cameroon to show us the way to Etoudi ?