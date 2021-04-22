Three including a Cameroon national arrested in drug cases in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau
(NCB) has arrested three persons including a Cameroon national
in separate raids and seized banned drugs Mephedrone and
ecstasy, an official said on Wednesday. Alleged drug peddler Sabir Shoukat Ali was arrested
during the operation on Tuesday.
Ali was allegedly involved in the smuggling of ganja
to Qatar, and had been earlier arrested for possession of 10
kg of charas.
In another raid, Cameroon national Dina Oliver Nki was
arrested with 20 pills of ecstasy, also known as MDMA, the
official said.
In a third operation the NCB team seized the drug
Mephedrone and arrested one person, he said.
All three were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and
Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said. PTI DC
