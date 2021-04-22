Three including a Cameroon national arrested in drug cases in Mumbai

Share Facebook

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau

(NCB) has arrested three persons including a Cameroon national

in separate raids and seized banned drugs Mephedrone and

ecstasy, an official said on Wednesday. Alleged drug peddler Sabir Shoukat Ali was arrested

during the operation on Tuesday.

Ali was allegedly involved in the smuggling of ganja

to Qatar, and had been earlier arrested for possession of 10

kg of charas.

In another raid, Cameroon national Dina Oliver Nki was

arrested with 20 pills of ecstasy, also known as MDMA, the

official said.

In a third operation the NCB team seized the drug

Mephedrone and arrested one person, he said.

All three were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and

Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said. PTI DC

KRK KRK