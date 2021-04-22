Three including a Cameroon national arrested in drug cases in Mumbai

April 22, 2021 Leave a comment

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau
(NCB) has arrested three persons including a Cameroon national
in separate raids and seized banned drugs Mephedrone and
ecstasy, an official said on Wednesday. Alleged drug peddler Sabir Shoukat Ali was arrested
during the operation on Tuesday.

Ali was allegedly involved in the smuggling of ganja
to Qatar, and had been earlier arrested for possession of 10
kg of charas.

In another raid, Cameroon national Dina Oliver Nki was
arrested with 20 pills of ecstasy, also known as MDMA, the
official said.

In a third operation the NCB team seized the drug
Mephedrone and arrested one person, he said.
All three were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and
Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said. PTI DC
KRK KRK

Check Also

BREAKING: Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed in frontline clashes with rebels, state TV reports [+video]

(CNN) Chad’s long-serving President Idriss Deby has died from injuries sustained in clashes with rebels, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved