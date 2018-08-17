Home / English / Toulouse unveil former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia

BBC | Former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia has signed a one year deal with French Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Mbia was a free agent after spending two years with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune, who he left by mutual consent in March.

The French club describes the 32-year-old as a “versatile midfielder, capable of playing as a central defender.”

He returns to play in France six years after leaving Marseille for English club Queens Park Rangers.

He has made more than 150 appearances in Ligue 1, winning the title in 2010 with Marseille as well as two Europa League titles with Spanish club Sevilla.

