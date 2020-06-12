Tradex launches the construction of its first filling station in Equatorial Guinea

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | On May 19, Tradex Guinea Ecuatorial, a subsidiary of the Cameroonian oil operator Tradex (a state-owned company controlled by the National Hydrocarbons Company-SNH) launched the construction of its very first service station in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

This hydrocarbon marketing infrastructure will have a storage capacity of 100,000 litres of fuel (super and gasoil) and 300 12.5 kg cylinders of butane gas. It is scheduled to be delivered in October 2020, after 5 months of works entrusted to the Equatorial Guinean construction company Alammarin For Constructing SL, Tradex announces without revealing the costs of this work.

However, it should be recalled that in 2019, this Cameroonian state-owned company announced the launch of a three-year investment program of CFAF 15 billion in Equatorial Guinea. Over the period, the company intends to build a network of 10 service stations.

Thanks to a licence, obtained on December 17, 2018, authorizing it to market all of its petroleum products in Equatorial Guinea, Tradex is thus expanding its footprint in this oil emirate in which the company has been officially operating since November 3, 2015.

Indeed, on that day (November 3, 2015), it signed a partnership agreement with local company Luba Oil Terminal Equatorial Guinea (Loteg). This partnership authorized Tradex to store its products at Loteg’s facilities, located within the Luba Free Port compound, to ensure the exclusive supply of petroleum products to vessels refuelling at Luba Free Port.

This Cameroonian public company, which posted a net profit of CFAF 10.3 billion for a turnover of CFAF 291 billion in 2018, was thus marking its entrance into the Equatorial Guinea oil market, after setting up operations in the Central African Republic and Chad.