Train de vie de l’Etat: La Commission Musonge achète 15 véhicules à 700 millions

237online | Le marché passé le 16 août par le président de la Commission nationale pour la promotion du bilinguisme et du multiculturalisme à Cami doit être livré dans moins de trente jours.

La Commission nationale pour la promotion du bilinguisme et du multicult u r a l i sme (CNPBM) veut équiper son parc automobile, même si jusque-là ses quinze membres ne regagnaient pas leurs bureaux depuis leur nomination en 2017 à bord de vélo.

C’est dans cette optique que le 16 août dernier, son président a publié une décision « portant attribution suivant la procédure de gré à gré du marché relatif à l’acquisition de quinze véhicules à la Commission nationale pour la promotion du bilinguisme et du multiculturalisme ».

Le marché attribué par Peter Mafany Musonge porte sur un montant total de sept cent millions de FCFA, qui sera financé par le budget d’investissement 2018 de la CNPBM. Tout calcul fait, chaque véhicule coûtera donc un peu plus de 46 millions de FCFA.

Près d'un milliard pour acquérir des véhicules de la commission Musonge du bilinguisme et du multiculturalisme. Question du dimanche: Mafany Musonge et ses proches collaborateurs n'avaient plus de véhicules ?#Cameroun#Emergence2035

En rappel, et selon le cahier de charges défini par le décret qui lui donne vie, la CNPBM est créée le 23 janvier 2017.

Cette Commission est sous l’autorité du président de la République et est chargée d’oeuvrer à la promotion du bilinguisme, du multiculturalisme, du maintien de la paix, de consolider l’unité du pays et de renforcer la volonté et la pratique quotidienne du vivre ensemble de ses populations.

Cette Commission compte quinze membres, dont un président, un vice-président. Les membres de la Commission sont choisis parmi des personnalités de nationalité camerounaise reconnues pour leur compétence, leur intégrité morale, leur honnêteté et leur sens patriotique.

Par ailleurs, la CNPBM soumet des rapports et des avis au président de la République et au gouvernement sur des questions se rapportant à la protection et à la promotion du bilinguisme et du multiculturalisme.