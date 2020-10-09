Two Cameroon players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Japan game

Share Facebook

AS English | Goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong won’t play in Cameroon’s friendly game against Japan on Friday as both returned positive test results for Covid-19.

Cameroon team doctor William Ngatchou?revealed on Thursday in a press conference that both Andre Onana and Pierre Kunde Malong have tested positive for Coronavirus and won’t be part of the Cameroon squad for the friendly game against Japan at the Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, Netherlands.

According to Dr. Ngatchou,?the two players have been in contact with virus carriers for over six weeks although neither of them developed any symptoms, pointing out that In such cases a patient can’t test negative one day and positive the next as all the results of the players’ tests were negative last Monday.

Cameroon’s squad will comprise of 17 players: