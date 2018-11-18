Two Cameroon university staff members abducted in restive Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Nov. 18 Xinhua | — Two staff members of the University of Buea in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking Southwest region have been kidnapped, vice-chancellor of the university Ngomo Horace Manga said in a statement late Saturday.
George Ongey, of the university’s Research and Cooperation Office, was abducted on Nov. 10 and Doumta Charles, head of service for records of the Faculty of Health Sciences, was abducted on Nov.16, Manga said.
“The university is highly disappointed by these acts which are causing hardship and grief to the families of the abductees and the university communities,” Manga said in the statement without mentioning who was responsible for the kidnapping.
“These acts are meant to intimidate, create fear and panic among staff and students and disrupt the smooth functioning of the academic year,” Manga said.
The University of Buea is Cameroon’s biggest Anglophone university. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the abduction.
In early November, the government accused separatists of kidnapping 79 children, two teachers and the driver of a private school in Northwest region; separatists have insisted that most of the kidnappings are staged by the government to tarnish their image internationally.
Armed separatists fighting for the “independence” of the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest in Cameroon have ordered the closure of schools in the regions.
Local authorities said separatists have torched more than 100 schools that refuse to close. Enditem
900% TRUE
FAKE Amba boys created and financed by ex-convictAtanga Nji are responsible for most of the kidnappings. The money raised from the so-called “Plan d’urgence” for the Anglophones is now being used to finance kidnappings and extrajudicial killings in SC.
Why would we believe you? Propaganda from the Amba’s
CameroUn soldiers and gendarms are known for kidnapping and ransom taking. They are very bad soldiers in Africa.the lecture r is surely in the hands of scotchearth Cameroons soldiers
This must come as a very bitter pill to the one who wishes to be remembered for bringing democracy to Cameroon, democracy which disenfranchised the youths and turned most of them into the “nothing to lose” generation. Something went seriously wrong between the man and his “illustrious predecessor”. Or possibly this may turn out to be a curse from the land of his mentor and role model who uses uniformed police officers to guide and protect protesters instead of opening fire and “neutralizing” them.
If only the French head of State or his Cameroonian counterpart could speak up!!!!! Well before Cameroon’s presidential election, Emmanuel Macron sent an invitation to Paul Biya for the Peace Conference to be held in Paris. It raised a short-lived debate because no one knew if Paul Biya would win the election and be president at the time of the Conference. But then he won and when the conference opened Biya failed to stand up and be counted among the world leaders present. Neither President Macron nor President Biya bothered to tell the world the reason for such a loud-shouting absence.
This paved the way for newsmen and women to step in and explain. But here also, the fear of Mimi Mefo’s fate hung in the air! Finally the press turned to surrogates – Kamto’s and Biya’s. What a shame!