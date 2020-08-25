Two French companies invited to submit bids for the audit of recently completed phase 1 of the extension plan

Business in Cameroon | Jean-Paul Simo Njonou, the general director of the National refinery company Sonara, recently launched a restricted tender procedure to recruit a firm that will audit works performed in the framework of phase 1 of the project aimed at extending the company’s plants.

Only two French companies have been invited to submit their bids by September 25, 2020. They are Performance Plus Innovation and Axeans Strategy Consulting.

According to the call for expression of interest, at the end of which those two firms were selected, “the purpose of the audit mission is to enlighten Sonara by providing a detailed and documented explanation of the discrepancies between forecasts and achievements, both in terms of technical achievements, the extension of deadlines and cost increases.”

The phase 1 concerned was launched in 2010 and was supposed to be completed between 2012 and 2013. However, it was completed only in 2018 and gobbled about XAF380 billion.