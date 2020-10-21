U.S. Customs Officers Intercept Ancient Cameroon Stone Carvings at Miami International Airport

Share Facebook

NBC 6 South Florida | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport say they seized several ancient Cameroon stone carvings that were illegally exported to the country.

Officials say the carvings, known as “Ikom Monoliths”, date back to between 200 A.D. and 1000 A.D. According to officers, the artifacts were sent to the United States with fraudulent documents.

In 2019, there were 23 seizures of cultural property that were valued at $1 million, customs officials say.