U.S. Customs Officers Intercept Ancient Cameroon Stone Carvings at Miami International Airport

October 21, 2020 2 Comments

NBC 6 South Florida | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport say they seized several ancient Cameroon stone carvings that were illegally exported to the country.

Officials say the carvings, known as “Ikom Monoliths”, date back to between 200 A.D. and 1000 A.D. According to officers, the artifacts were sent to the United States with fraudulent documents.

In 2019, there were 23 seizures of cultural property that were valued at $1 million, customs officials say.

Check Also

‘He insulted me’ – Koeman shames Getafe’s Nyom for lack of respect in Barca loss

GOAL | The Dutch manager was quick to reprimand the player and told his opposite …

2 comments

  1. Brown Sugar ( Abuja )
    October 21, 2020 at 03:24

    It belongs to Nigeria I suppose, go to Ikom local government area in Cross River State of Nigeria, you will see many of this monolithic sculpture standing.

    Reply
    • Amba
      October 21, 2020 at 03:26

      It belongs to Ambazonia u ignoramus. Your mates are on the street u are here claiming artifacts. My friend collect ur leg de go.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
Â© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
nunc accumsan neque. facilisis in nec elit. efficitur. Phasellus elementum leo ut