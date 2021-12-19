Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Erasing 76 Crimes | The United States has selected a veteran diplomat to serve as ambassador to Cameroon, but for many Cameroonians the key fact of the matter is that the veteran diplomat is gay. LGBTQ rights activists in Cameroon welcomed the appointment; anti-LGBTQ partisans expressed outrage.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Christopher John Lamora’s appointment on Saturday. His was one of dozens of Democratic president Joe Biden’s ambassador nominations that had been stalled since last spring by powerful dissident Republican senator Ted Cruz, who wants the United States to apply increased pressure against the opening of a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

More than three dozen ambassador nominations were approved Saturday, including ambassadors to Japan, the European Union, Ireland, Spain, Vietnam, Somalia and Bahrain. That action came after a vote on Cruz’s pipeline bill was scheduled for next month.