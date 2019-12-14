U.S. wants Cameroon’s president to pull out military from south territory

Guardian | The United States (US) has ordered President Paul Biya of Cameroon to “immediately and unconditionally” pull out the military from Southern Cameroun territory.

The 72-hour ultimatum followed U.S. Congress approval, in a resolution of an Act, authorising President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Defence for Biya to comply.

The announcement was made, yesterday, in a YouTube video, monitored in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to the video, the U.S Congress Act, said: “President Paul Biya has 72 hours to pull the military from the Union Treaty Territory of Cameroon.”

Other facilities to be evacuated by Cameroonian military include four airports in the occupied territory, to be monitored by U.S Military Intelligence in Chad, Nigeria, Central African Republic and Gabon.

It warned: “Failure to comply will face the wrath of U.S. military authorities,” urging Biya to release all detained citizens of LA du Republic Cameroon.

It has also been reported that 24 councils of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states in Nigeria are curved out for the new state.

According to UN workshops Coordinator and Chairman, Steering Committee, Prof. Martin Chia Ateh, Cameroonian military pullout was to actualise the State of Cameroon by the United Nations (UN) on July 10, next year.