U23 Afcon: Bayern Munich starlet Evina headlines Cameroon’s squad to face Ghana

October 31, 2019 Leave a comment

GOAL | The Indomitable Lions team for the November 8-22 championship in Egypt has been unveiled

Bayern Munich teenager Franck Evina has been named in Cameroon’s final squad for next month’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Currently, on loan at German lower division side Uerdingen 05, the 19-year-old attacker is set for his first tournament with the Indomitable Lions since pledging his allegiance to the African nation ahead of Germany last year.

Only the three listed goalkeepers in Cameroon’s 21-man squad ply their trade at home.

The Lions are set to face hosts Egypt, Ghana and Mali in Group A of the November 8-22 championship.

The top three teams at the tournament will represent the continent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Junior Dande (Apejes Mfou), Simon Omossola (Coton Sport), Pierre Abogo (Tonnerre Kalara Club)

Defenders: Jules Youmeni Deugoue (Roskilde, Denmark), Raphael Anaba Mbida (Lyon, France), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Duplexe Tchamba (Stromsgodset, Norway), Oumar Gonzalez (Chambly, France), Guy Kilama (Niort, France) Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA)

Midfielders: Samuel Oum Gouet (Rheindorf, Altach, Austria) Kevin Soni (Espanyol, Spain) Yan Eteki (Granada, Spain), Victor Mpindi (Sonderjyske, Denmark), Martin Hongla (Royal Antwerp, Belgium)

Forwards: Stephane Zobo (Toulouse, France), Michael Cheukoua (Sv Horn, Austria), Eric Ayuk Mbu (Osmanlispor, Turkey) Franck Evina (Uerdingen 05, Germany) Pierre Fonkeu (Lens, France), Herve Ngan Biti (PAE Kerkyra, Greece)

