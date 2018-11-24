UFC Beijing: Ngannou KOs Blaydes In 44 Seconds

FIGHT SPORTS | Francis Ngannou reminded everyone why and how he earned a spot towards the top of the UFC’s heavyweight rankings before 2018 began.

Ngannou scored a knockout of fellow young contending heavyweight Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Beijing, the UFC’s second-ever trip to China. This was a rematch of their 2016 encounter, which saw Ngannou win via second-round TKO.

Ngannou forced Blayes down to the canvas with a right hand 30 seconds into the fight, and while Blaydes attempted to defend and answer back, the Cameroonian-French fighter continued to rain down heavy shots until the referee stopped the fight.

The fight snapped a two-fight losing streak for Ngannou in what was supposed to be a breakout 2018 — Ngannou failed to capture the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic back in January at UFC 220 before losing to Derrick Lewis in one of the worst fights in MMA history at UFC 226 in July.

Following the match, Ngannou called out the likes of Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov, as well as Miocic.

In the co-main event, Alistair Overeem stopped a two-fight losing skid with a TKO of previously undefeated Russian UFC newcomer Sergey Pavlovich.

UFC Beijing Main Card

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (Rd. 1, 0:44)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem def. Sergey Pavlovich via TKO (Rd. 1, 4:21)

Bantamweight: Yadong Song def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Welterweight: Li Jingliang def. David Zawada via TKO (Rd. 3, 4:07)

UFC Beijing Undercard

Welterweight: Alex Morono def. Kenan Song via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Flyweight: Wu Yanan def. Lauren Mueller via submission (armbar) (Rd. 1, 4:00)

Light Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter def. Hu Yaozong via unanimous decision (29-28. 29-28, 30-27)

Women’s Strawweight: Weili Zhang def. Jessica Aguilar via submission (armbar) (Rd. 1, 3:41)

Bantamweight: Pingyuan Liu def. Martin Day via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan def. Syuri Kondo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweight: Kevin Holland def. John Phillips via submission (rear-naked choke) (Rd. 3, 4:05)

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka def. Su Mudaerji via submission (armbar) (Rd. 2, 2:07)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate





thesportsdaily.com | Alistair Overeem got a much needed win today in Beijing, and also got himself the biggest paycheck at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,302

Gate: N/A

Alistair Overeem: $860,000 ($850,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francis Ngannou: $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang: $104,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $93,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Louis Smolka: $74,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kenan Song: $67,500 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Weili Zhang: $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Xiaonan Yan: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $29,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pingyuan Liu: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wu Yanan: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rashad Coulter: $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Aguilar: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Mueller: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Syuri Kondo: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hu Yaozong: $15,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Coulter for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Pavlovich: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

David Zawada: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Martin Day: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Phillips: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Su Mudaerji: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)