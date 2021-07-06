UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Lands Another Hollywood Movie Role

Share Facebook

MMA News | We might see Francis Ngannou add an Oscar to his trophy cabinet soon after the UFC heavyweight champ landed a role in the long-awaited Jackass 4.

Ngannou, whose highlight reel of KO’s is one of the most spectacular in UFC history, now seems to be amassing an equally impressive acting reel with this latest box-office appearance.

While we probably won’t see the full breadth and depth of “Le Predator’s” method acting in Jackass 4, his devastating KO power is undoubtedly a skill which can be put to good use in the film.

The heavyweight champ will appear alongside other celebrity cameos including AEW star Darby Allen, Shaquille O’Neal, and comedian Eric André. The film will make its theatrical release on October 22 this year.

It will be the second time we’ll see Ngannou grace the silver screen in 2021. The Cameroonian also made a cameo appearance in Fast & Furious 9, which was released to cinemas last month.

Francis Ngannou Describes His Role in Jackass 4

Appearing on the Flagrant2 podcast in April, Ngannou provided a glimpse into his role in the film, where he was called upon to do something that, in his day job, would result in a 5-minute time out and potential deduction of points.

“That’s the craziest thing that I ever seen,” said Francis Ngannou of the filming experience. “Man, I had to punch somebody in the nuts. Aye listen, I did it the first time and they said ‘Listen man, people know you are the hardest puncher in the world, but it wasn’t hard enough.’ And I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Showcasing his acting range thusly, “Le Predator” will surely garner critical acclaim from the Academy.

The Baddest Man On The Planet — And Cenephile

While Ngannou seems to have enjoyed his latest foray into Hollywood, his cinematic tastes lie a bit more in the epic history genre.

In a 2017 article penned for The Players’ Tribune, the Cameroonian gushed over his love of the film 300, which he credits as inspiration for overcoming the extreme odds of his early fight career.

“I was 22 the first time I ever put on gloves, and once I put them on, I knew that I was destined to be a professional fighter,” wrote Ngannou. “But I also knew that I had no money — and that meant I had zero opportunity. I didn’t know how to begin to find a way out. But then I saw 300 — the movie about 300 Spartan warriors holding their ground against a 300,000-strong army. That first time, it was almost like a spiritual experience. Nothing would ever be the same for me after that. Yes, it’s just a movie, I know that. But it still taught me something very important: If you are fighting against the odds, you must believe you are going to win.”

Ngannou has since stated that he’s seen the film ten times.

Are you looking forward to seeing Francis Ngannou in Jackass 4?