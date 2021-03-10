UK – Cameroon sign trade agreement

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MENAFN | LONDON, England – On March 9, 2021, the United Kingdom signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with Cameroon.

International trade minister Ranil Jayawardena, said: ‘Today’s deal secures opportunities for both British and Cameroonian businesses – and will help support jobs and foster investment. International trade and investment are engines of economic growth around the globe, so today’s deal will play a crucial role as we all build back better from COVID-19.’

The UK government has secured agreements covering 66 countries plus the EU, worth £890 billion of trade in 2019.

The trade deal, which will support jobs and build future prosperity, was signed by international trade minister Ranil Jayawardena and High Commissioner of Cameroon to the UK, H.E. Albert Fotabong Njoteh in London. The deal provides certainty for British and Cameroonian businesses, ensuring they can continue to trade as freely as they do now without any additional barriers or tariffs.

The UK-Cameroon trade was worth around £200 million in 2019, and this deal lays a foundation to extend our trading relationship in the future. The UK market accounts for 12 percent of total exports of bananas from Cameroon and this agreement will maintain tariff-free market access to the UK. It also guarantees continued market access for UK exporters, who sold £50 million in goods to Cameroon in 2019.

Minister for Africa James Duddridge, said: ‘This agreement will make sure around £200 million of trade between the UK and Cameroon can continue, supporting Cameroonian businesses to increase operations, enabling UK exporters to sell more goods and boosting prosperity for both countries as we together recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘This provides the continuity businesses in both the UK and Cameroon need to ensure trade between our countries continues to flourish and grow.’

This signing comes after the agreement to roll over current EU-Cameroon trading arrangements from January 1, 2021, concluded at the end of December.