UN chief calls on Cameroonians to vote

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 4 ( Xinhua | ) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday asked Cameroonians to vote in Sunday’s presidential elections.
“As Cameroon prepares for presidential elections on Oct. 7, the secretary-general encourages all Cameroonians to exercise their democratic right and calls for a peaceful, credible and inclusive process,” said Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesman, in a statement.
Guterres called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint before, during and after the election. He also urged all candidates to address any complaints related to the electoral process through established legal and constitutional channels, said the statement.
The UN chief condemned all threats of violence or acts of intimidation by any group, and reiterated that all grievances should be addressed through an inclusive dialogue, it said. “The United Nations stands ready to provide support in this regard.”
United Nations stand ready to provide support in this regard. “What support have you provided so far with children being out of school for the third year now?” The UN is so annoying sometimes. People are being murdered everyday, children are out of school now for the third academic year and you think elections is more important than all of these. To hell with the UN. This is the more reason Trump is withdrawing from most things including the UN. The UN is a big failure and have done absolutely nothing to help resolve this problem. You sing dialogue and days go by with people dying, but you don’t take any action to initiate the dialogue. What a useless association
Funny how he as been quite all this while that the brave people of AMBAZONIA have been massacred.Sir with all due respect to see evil and not called it is evil itself.We shall die on our feet not our knees.History Will not forget us.
You are a fool you this corrupt Portuguese man. What has voting in Cameroon got to do with you. Parliamentary and council elections were postponed without any explanation. None of you this old men holding the world to ransom said anything. Now its presidential elections you are asking people living in the bushes to vote. Make God punish you.
The golden statue and money given by Dictator Biya to this UN Secretary-General have tied the latter’s hands. He now finds it difficult to call a spade a spade.
BTW, UN or no UN the Anglophone Question will be resolved this time around come rain come shine.
The citizens of Eritrea, Kosovo, South Sudan, East Timor did not wait for the UN to rescue them from slavery. They rescued themselves.
The degree of certainty that Southern Cameroonians will rescue themselves come what may is 100 ( one hundred ) %.
He just acted out of shame, to clear his name. This is what happens to a corrupt soul.
Let`s wait and see, what the pope will also say.