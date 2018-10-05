UN chief calls on Cameroonians to vote

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 4 ( Xinhua | ) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday asked Cameroonians to vote in Sunday’s presidential elections.

“As Cameroon prepares for presidential elections on Oct. 7, the secretary-general encourages all Cameroonians to exercise their democratic right and calls for a peaceful, credible and inclusive process,” said Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint before, during and after the election. He also urged all candidates to address any complaints related to the electoral process through established legal and constitutional channels, said the statement.

The UN chief condemned all threats of violence or acts of intimidation by any group, and reiterated that all grievances should be addressed through an inclusive dialogue, it said. “The United Nations stands ready to provide support in this regard.”